Maryland saw more than 900 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state increased by 925, bringing the total to 78,131. A week ago, the increase in reported cases was 642.
However, the number of confirmed deaths remained relatively low with nine reported between Saturday and Sunday. The death toll is now 3,247.
In Frederick County, 22 COVID-19 cases were confirmed between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total to 2,722.
Once again, no new deaths were reported and the total remains at 113.
In the county, seven total hospital beds were in use due to COVID-19 on July 18. That number is an increase over prior days, with six on July 16 and 17 and three on July 15. One ICU bed was in use July 18.
In Maryland, there are currently 449 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 and of those, 131 are in intensive care. This is a decrease from Saturday when 137 people were in intensive care. However, the hospitalization rate is still higher than it was this time last week when 392 people were in the hospital and 114 were in intensive care.
Overall, total hospitalizations, acute beds and ICU beds appear to be increasing slightly in Maryland.
The positivity rate is currently 4.46 percent statewide, an increase of .02 from yesterday when it was 4.44 percent.
In the county, the positivity rate is 2.5 percent, an increase from Saturday when it was 2.3 percent.
On Twitter Sunday, Gov. Larry Hogan wrote, “Nearly half of new cases belong to Marylanders in their 20s and 30s, and the positivity rate for Marylanders under 35 is over 85% higher than Marylanders 35 and older. We are urging younger Marylanders to take these statistics seriously: this pandemic is by no means behind us.”
He went on to encourage avoiding large gatherings, practicing social distancing and wearing a mask in indoor public areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.