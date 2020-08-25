Maryland reported fewer than 400 new COVID-19 infections for the first time in nearly two months on Tuesday, as the state enjoyed the upperhand against the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours.
The 377 new cases documented by the Maryland Department of Health represented the smallest one-day increase since July 6 (272), marking the second time in the last week the state has hit that benchmark.
Last Wednesday, the state reported 414 new cases, which was the first time that number had dipped below 500 in more than a month.
In Frederick County, the number of new cases rose by just five to 3,376. That represents one of the smallest increases since early July.
The number of Maryland residents in intensive care due to COVID-19 fell to its lowest level in months.
There were six fewer patients in intensive care than the previous day, bringing the overall number to 97. That's as small as it has been since March 29 (94).
Frederick Health Hospital had one of its eight coronavirus patients in the ICU Monday.
Meanwhile, statewide hospitalizations went up by four over the last 24 hours to 411.
After Wednesday's smaller increase, there are now 105,046 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state.
The death toll rose by 10 to 3,564, but remained at 116 in Frederick County for a third consecutive day.
There were almost 13,000 tests administered across the state over the last 24 hours, and the seven-day rolling positivity rate dropped slightly to 3.25 percent.
The positivity rate also dropped slightly in Frederick County, falling from 2.15 percent to 2.14 percent over a 24-hour span.
The county has now tested 22.6 percent of its roughly 265,000 residents, which is the ninth best percentage among the state's 24 jurisdictions.
