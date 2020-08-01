Maryland continued its streak of reporting over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases with 1,019 new cases on Saturday. The state has now reported 89,365 cases of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Frederick County only reported three new positive cases on Saturday, the lowest it has recorded in a couple of weeks. Hospitalizations ticked up by one, bringing the total to eight hospitalizations in the county.
Two new hospitalizations were recorded in the state for a total of 592 current hospitalizations. Maryland also reported 12 new deaths, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 3,374.
The county continues to report higher numbers of people in their 20s contracting COVID. At the end of March, only 6 percent of positive cases in Frederick County were people in their 20s. That number is now at 28 percent.
This marks the first weekend that Gov. Larry Hogan's new executive order, which mandates wearing a mask outside in places where six feet social distance cannot be attained, will be enforced.
