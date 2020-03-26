As more and more workers lose their jobs due to the coronavirus, Frederick County organizations are looking to help make connections for those in need of work.
Neal Spungen, co-founder of ClientMind Marketing, has started the free-of-charge service Hire Me Frederick. The website allows employees who have been laid off to submit their information, including their résumé, experience, skills and what kind of job they are looking for next.
When employers sign up, they will be able to view the information of prospective employees who match their own needs. No employers had signed up as of Tuesday, Spungen said.
“Of course at this time there are only a certain number of employers that are hiring, so we’re trying to work through that process to find the ones that would be most interested,” Spungen said.
While industries such as hospitality and restaurants are purging employees, other industries are in need of help. Spungen said some of these industries might be shipping and delivering companies, grocery and drug stores, consumer delivery services, warehouses, medical equipment and supply companies, and teleconference services.
He has seen a wide range of job-seekers enroll in the service so far, with various skill sets.
“Administrative, customer service, sales, and skilled labor are the primary categories so far but it is rapidly expanding as the number of candidates increases,” he wrote in an email.
As the founder of a recruiting company, Spungen works closely with many businesses, some of them small businesses. He’s seen the impact that the coronavirus has had on businesses and their employees, and hopes to get some people who are in a tough position back to work.
“Even if [only] one person gets a job [through the service], I would be elated, because there’s nothing worse than someone losing their job and being concerned about how they’re going to pay their bills,” Spungen said. “Anything that we can do to help people get back on their feet and find a new job is really what we’re about.”
The service is free to both workers and employers.
“A lot of times, someone will get laid off, they’ll go on unemployment, and I think sometimes there’s this idea that things are really bad out there, and ‘I’m just going to have to wait out the storm,’ but in fact there may be an employer that is looking for their skills, but they just don’t know who they are or how to get ahold of them,” Spungen said.
