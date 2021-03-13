The COVID-19 testing positivity rate increased in both Maryland and Frederick County Saturday, but it still stayed below 4 percent as a new one-day record for administered vaccines was reached.
The statewide positivity rate increased by .12 percent and is now 3.72 percent. The local positivity rate increased slightly, from 3.71 percent on Friday to 3.9 percent on Saturday.
Still, more than 56,000 vaccines were given in Maryland between Friday and Saturday, and a total of 1,837,690 doses have been administered in the state overall.
In Frederick County, 52,103 first doses have been given and 28,502 second doses have been administered. These numbers represent 20.1 percent and 11 percent of the county’s population, respectively.
Across the state, 1,101 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 392,581.
The statewide death toll is 7,856 after eight deaths were confirmed Saturday.
In Frederick County, 47 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 17,407 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported Saturday -- the county's death toll remains 278.
As for hospitalizations, the state is reporting 773 people in the hospital with COVID-19, an eight-person increase from Friday. 196 people are in intensive care.
In Frederick County, 33 people at Frederick Health had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, and five of those were in intensive care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.