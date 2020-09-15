After spending nearly two weeks in single digits, the daily number of COVID-19 deaths in Maryland was back at 10 Tuesday.
That’s the largest number of new deaths reported in the state since Sept. 3 (14), according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The increase Tuesday brings the overall number of deaths in Maryland attributed to COVID-19 to 3,706. That includes 121 in Frederick County. The number of deaths in the county remained unchanged for a third consecutive day.
There were 599 new COVID-19 cases reported across the state, marking the third consecutive day that number fell below 600.
The state now has 117,241 confirmed cases, including 3,785 in Frederick County.
There were 29 new cases in the county over the past 24 hours.
Current hospitalizations and the seven-day rolling positivity rate also climbed higher over the same span.
There are currently 371 Maryland residents hospitalized by the novel coronavirus. That’s an increase of 24 from the previous day. The number of patients in intensive care went up from 90 to 93.
Frederick Health Hospital admitted one new COVID-19 patient, bringing the overall number to four. That includes one in intensive care.
Meanwhile, the state’s positivity rate jumped from 3.54 percent to 3.62 percent. In Frederick County, it ticked up slightly from 2.79 to 2.81 percent.
Maryland administered more than 19,000 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours, as more than 7,300 tests came back negative.
Additionally, the seven-day rate of new cases per 100,000 residents fell from 9.43 to 8.89 across the state and from 7.65 to 7.38 in Frederick County. The number needs to be 5 or less for in-person learning to increase, according to the Maryland Board of Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.