The date of the next Frederick County Board of Health meeting is set to be announced Tuesday, according to the body’s website.
At the board’s last meeting on Thursday, members voted along party lines to institute a mask mandate for public indoor settings. They were also scheduled to discuss implementing new public gathering attendance limits but chose to end the meeting around 1:30 a.m. rather than pressing ahead.
The mask mandate will remain in effect until it is superseded, amended or revised by the health board or until positive cases in the county fall below 20 per 100,000 residents. As of Sunday, the county’s case rate stood at 196.24 per 100,000 — almost nine times where it was this time last month.
Frederick County’s Health Department urged community members Monday to dress warmly when getting tested at its location on the Golden Mile and to be prepared to wait upwards of three hours in line.
Temperatures sat in the 30s on Monday and are set to drop into the 20s on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday this week. The agency’s Hillcrest test site does not have the space for people to wait for their turn indoors, said Health Department spokespeople Shawn Dennison and Rissah Watkins.
During the county’s health board meeting Thursday, health officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer and County Executive Jan Gardner announced efforts to expand the test site, effectively doubling its capacity. Instead of administering 300 tests per day, the strengthened site will be able to administer 600 per day.
All hands are on deck to make this expansion happen, Dennison said. He did not have a specific date for when the test site’s new addition will open. The Hillcrest test site is open seven days per week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The agency continued to work Monday on updating its guidance for when people should seek to get tested for the virus. However, Watkins urged people to avoid others if they have symptoms. While they are waiting to get their test results back, people “should not be out and about,” she said.
She also noted that people exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms should wait until they are feeling healthy to get vaccinated against the virus.
On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer booster shots for children 12 to 15 years old. Once approval comes down from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state of Maryland, Watkins said the local health department will start offering boosters to this population.
