While Maryland’s Department of Health is back to reporting COVID-19 numbers at the state level after a cyber attack took its servers offline, it’s still unclear when those numbers will be broken up by county.
The cybersecurity attack forced the state’s Department of Health to take its servers offline earlier this month, leading to more than two weeks without some key COVID-19 statistics across the state, including the number of positive cases and related deaths.
The state is once again reporting new positive cases, with 4,072 being reported statewide Wednesday. But how many of those cases are in Frederick County?
Rissah Watkins, spokesperson for the county’s Health Department, said the county numbers simply aren’t available at this moment.
“We’ve heard the same message from the state that you have,” Watkins told the News-Post Wednesday, saying the state has provided no timetable for when the county breakdown will become available.
Andy Owen, spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Health, confirmed Watkins' comments via email, saying only the state will begin reporting data by jurisdiction “as soon as possible.”
Watkins said the state is prioritizing getting the statewide data up first, and breaking the data up county-by-county is a taller order.
“It’s easiest to get everything together first,” Watkins said. “It takes longer to get the additional structure in place to get all the data reported at the level of the county.”
While data for the number of positive cases and deaths are not available at the county level, hospitalizations and vaccination data are available. As of Tuesday, 70 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Frederick County, with 10 people being in ICU.
