There have been no COVID-19 related deaths in Frederick County for more than a week.
The death toll in the county held steady at 113 for a ninth consecutive day Monday, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The last death was reported in the county on July 4. There have been only six reported deaths in the county since June 15.
There were seven confirmed cases reported in the county over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 2,605.
Last Thursday, the Frederick County Health Department reported there were just two COVID-19 patients being treated at Frederick Health Hospital and no one in intensive care for the last two weeks.
The key metrics in Frederick County, home to nearly 260,000 people, are exemplary, even in a state that has done well to keep the novel coronavirus in check.
On Sunday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced a daily record (21,140) for coronavirus tests administered across the state, pushing the total number past 800,000.
On Monday, the state reported an overall positivity rate of 4.63 percent, a slight increase from the previous day. The seven-day rolling positivity rate in all but one of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions is below seven percent. In Frederick County, it hovers just over two percent.
There are 73,527 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland and 3,194 related deaths.
Statewide, the number of new cases rose by 418 over the last 24 hours, while the number of deaths went up by six.
Current hospitalizations and the number of intensive care patients both fell by six since 10 a.m. Sunday.
There are 386 patients currently hospitalized by the virus. That includes 108 in intensive care.
A total of 5,230 state residents have been released from isolation since the pandemic began.
(2) comments
This speaks well of the citizens of FredCo!
[ninja]
Still enough stupid out there. Pregnant woman maskeless in Walmart last evening.
