Around 11 a.m. Saturday, downtown Frederick was beginning to fill with pedestrians, people mingling and perusing through shops on a windy February morning.
But compared to past years, it was a light to moderate crowd—because Fire in Ice, the landmark event in downtown Frederick held the first Saturday in February, was essentially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That meant no ice sculptures scattered up Market and Patrick streets in front of businesses. There were no hot chocolate stands or ice bars near Carroll Creek. And the fire performers were not scheduled to entertain large crowds filtering through downtown Frederick.
Still, small businesses opened their doors Saturday, roughly 11 months into a pandemic that has posed some of the greatest challenges they've likely ever faced.
Sherri Audette Johnson, owner of Retro Metro, said in a typical year Fire in Ice sales would help her pay expenses for the entire month of February.
She said there have been immense challenges since the coronavirus pandemic began, but she knows other small business owners are facing the same obstacles. The local community has been invaluable, Johnson added.
"I've never worked harder to make no money ... and I've worked 60, 70 hours a week to do that," Johnson said. "And I think most people are in that situation."
Small businesses have been impacted due to capacity restrictions and the need to sanitize and keep indoor spaces safe. Specifically, restaurants and bars—like Wag's Restaurant on South Market Street near Carroll Creek—have been hit hard.
Dez Thomas, assistant bar manager at Wag's, has worked there for about 19 years. In prior years, the hustle and bustle of large crowds outside required more staff to work during Fire in Ice, making one of the year's busiest days, Thomas said.
He was expecting much less traffic Saturday due to less festivities. But Thomas thanked the local community for their support during the pandemic.
"We've been in business for 41 years and built a good reputation," Thomas said around lunchtime Saturday. "We have a lot of regulars .... and one of the best burgers in town."
Up the street and around the corner, close to the post office, Cathy Baucom, owner of Knot House, was watching capacity restrictions and taking the temperature of every customer who came through her front doors.
Baucom said Fire in Ice typically isn't a higher sales day for her business, since she runs a "destination shop" for people who crochet and need yarn. But she does miss the "camaraderie" of the event and people milling out and about.
"You just haven't seen it that much, and when you do, it scares you," Baucom said about large crowds downtown.
At Perfect Truffle, owner Cody Marwine was preparing for the day with his staff. During the pandemic, business has been "ever changing," and his business has pivoted, in part, to online and curbside sales. Patrons will miss one specific thing from his business, he said.
"Typically, crowds are a lot larger in the afternoon and evening," he said of Fire in Ice. "And we get a lot of people excited for our hot chocolate."
Meanwhile, Amira Chappelle was using Saturday to launch her own small business. Chappelle makes soy-based candles, and she was among the vendors at a flea market that fills the parking lot just north of Old Towne Tavern.
She's been to multiple Fire in Ice events in the past, noting this year was "very quiet."
Business has been good for Chappelle Candle Company since she started last year and launched a website about two weeks ago. But she still misses the beehive of activity that comes with Fire in Ice: the ice sculptures, the fire performers dazzling large crowds and everything else.
"If there's a select-all option, it's that," Chappelle said about what she misses most.
