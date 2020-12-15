An external auditing agency found no evidence of fraud related to financial statements from June, County Council members heard at their meeting Tuesday.
Bill Seymour and Christopher Lehman, engagement partner and audit partner at SB & Company, said their accounting firm audited financial statements from last year for the county, along with the 9-1-1 trust fund and the Bell Court Apartments in Woodsboro.
Although the financial statement audit conducted was not a fraud audit, the auditing team still maintained a “healthy skepticism” when completing its work, Seymour said.
Seymour thanked county officials — including County Finance Director Lori Depies and Accounting Director Melanie Thom — for their assistance and flexibility during the pandemic.
Their work also included reviewing how the county spent its CARES Act funding, roughly $45.3 million. Seymour said the county’s expenditures have been reasonable and meet the requirements the federal government set.
There is still some guidance coming from the federal government, Seymour said, but he added: “We don’t anticipate any issues … We believe the county has taken a reasonable approach with those expenditures.”
County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D) asked about County Executive Jan Gardner’s (D) report accompanying the more formal comprehensive annual financial report and specifically how effectively the county’s Planning and Permitting Division was transitioning to virtual permitting, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum said the division was already transitioning pre-pandemic and was almost an “accident of timing” that virtual planning and permitting business has accelerated.
“There’s a general sense that things are moving faster than in a nonpaper world,” Harcum said.
