Students in Maryland will be social distanced from mandated tests this year.
United States Department of Education issued guidance that Maryland would not need to administer statewide assessments this year to comply with the Every Student Succeeds Act due to COVID-19.
"The lack of test administration in Maryland will not affect annual accountability determinations, be used to identify schools for support and improvement or to provide data on Maryland's and local report cards for assessment and accountability information for the 2019-20 school year,” according to a note from Frederick County Public Schools.
