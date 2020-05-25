In one way, Alasdair and Jill Storer consider themselves lucky.
Their two children, Evie and William, are old enough to stay at home by themselves. Evie is 12 and able to look after her 8-year-old brother.
Jill and Alasdair are both essential workers. Jill works as a clinical nurse educator at Meritus Medical Center; Alasdair is a frontline truck driver who is in training to be a volunteer firefighter.
“We would have been in a quandary if it was a year earlier,” Jill said. “I don’t know what we would have done if the kids were that much younger.”
Both Alasdair and Jill leave the house early in the morning. Alasdair is out by 5:30 a.m. four mornings a week. Jill generally leaves between 6:30-7 a.m.
She leaves work around 4-4:30 p.m. and heads back to her Middletown home.
For the large part of the day, William and Evie are home. Evie is a self-starter, Jill said, and will do her school work throughout the day.
William is a bit harder because he is younger. Evie will get him online at 10 a.m., and William picks one task a day to do while his parents are working. When Jill gets home, she helps her son with his other school work.
For the bulk of the day, the children are left to make the best of their time. Jill and Alasdair make sure there is food for the children to eat.
Once Jill and Alasdair get home, they cook dinner. Then, Jill helps William with his school work. By 9:30 p.m., the two parents head to bed.
“It’s tiring,” Jill said. “It’s very tiring.”
‘Settling into the new normal’
Having two parents working during the day is unusual for the Storer family. Jill used to work night shifts. Alasdair is in a new job.
The summer was meant to be a “maiden voyage” for their children to see what it was like to have both parents at work at the same time, Jill said. They saved up money to be able to send their children to camps.
But COVID-19 meant plans changed.
First it hit Jill’s job. As a clinical nurse educator, her job included helping people learn how to use the proper personal protective equipment. Her hours at the hospital jumped, with her usual shifts turning into 10-12 hour workdays.
Then came the school closures. Now Evie and William were home during the day and trying to do online school.
Jill’s parents are older and live in Pittsburgh. Alasdair’s live in England. They did not have a support system nearby to take care of their children while they worked.
The new normal was hard. And Jill felt a lot of pressure on her because teachers would email wondering why she was not online. She just did not have the time.
“I’m settling into the new normal,” Jill said. “And I did go through a period where I was just so angry at the expectations and the lack of support.”
Not that she blames the teachers. She knows they have been asked to do an incredible amount of work since the pandemic changed schooling. And the Storers are grateful for community support.
She has since put more responsibility on William and Evie. And while her children were probably capable from the beginning, she said neither she nor Alasdair had the time to break their kids into the new schedule.
Before, when the kids were in school, they hardly had homework, Jill said. William did not get assigned much since he is so young and class work was done mostly during school. Evie was so good with time management that she would do her homework during free time at school. So the children and their parents had more time after school and work.
It is difficult for Evie and William, too, she said. Evie is not happy about the arrangement. Sometimes Jill will stay home later in the morning to help her daughter with school projects, but the tradeoff is that Jill then comes home later.
“It’s been stressful on them because I think they like the structure of having a routine,” Jill said. “And it’s a lot to ask for a kid to make their own schedule for the day.”
With the extra work, Alasdair and Jill do their best to make the best of it. There’s not much time for relaxing after work, but they have tried to light the fire pit outside, Alasdair said. They put up a volleyball net. One night, they lit sparklers. For Mother’s Day, the family went on a hike.
As essential workers, Alasdair and Jill know how tough it can be to balance work and parenting during a pandemic.
But not everyone does.
Jill asks that people reach out to families that have essential workers in the family. That support can really help right now, she said.
After all, Alasdair said, not everyone can work from home.
