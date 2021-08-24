The number of coronavirus tests being administered in Frederick County has surged in recent weeks as positivity levels are hitting marks not seen since the winter.
So far in August, at least 17,164 tests have been administered in the county, compared to 13,316 last month, according to Frederick County Health Department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins. These numbers include tests administered by the county health department, Frederick Health Hospital and pharmacies in the county that share data with Maryland’s health department, Watkins wrote in an email.
The number of tests the county’s health department administers each week has been rising throughout the month, Watkins wrote. In the first week of August, the department administered 261 tests. It administered 531 tests during the following week and 621 tests the week after that.
On Tuesday, the county's seven-day positivity rate was 6.73 percent — higher than the state’s overall rate of 4.89 percent. Thirty people were hospitalized due to the coronavirus in the county as of Monday, including seven people who were being treated in the intensive care unit. The last time hospitalization numbers were this high in the county was in April.
The county reported 29 new cases and one new death on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 340.
Elizabeth Lucas waited in line for nearly three hours to receive a coronavirus test at Frederick Health Village on Tuesday morning. She drove to the test site after dropping her twin daughters off at school, arriving at around 9:15 a.m. It took her until around 12 p.m. to get a test.
It was her first time getting tested for the virus in a while, she said. She had been getting tested regularly in the spring but eased off when positivity levels dropped below 1 percent in the early summer months. With positivity levels rising again, she said she’ll likely go back to getting tested once every two weeks.
She had the sniffles Tuesday morning, but she wasn’t too worried about her health — she’s been vaccinated. Instead, she’s more concerned for her daughters, who are in fifth grade at New Market Elementary School.
One of them came home “terrified” after the first day of school last week because of how closely everyone was sitting with their masks off in the lunchroom. Since then, Lucas said, her daughter has been asking her every day if she can be homeschooled because she feels so unsafe at school.
“It’s very frustrating that there’s such lip service given to safety,” she said, “when there’s such an obvious gaping hole in safety planning.”
