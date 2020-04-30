More than 1,000 Maryland residents have now died from COVID-19.
Reported deaths in the state increased by 62 in the last 24 hours, according to the Maryland Department of Health, bringing the total to 1,047 deaths.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced the death toll passing 1,000 late Wednesday night during an appearance on The Daily Show.
The 1,047 deaths include at least 59 deaths in Frederick County, although the state number does not reflect that. Of the 1,047 deaths, information is not available for 73, which means that the missing Frederick County deaths are likely part of that group.
Hospitalizations also rose by 66, with 1,711 Maryland residents currently hospitalized due to the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, the official name of the coronavirus.
Of the 1,711 hospitalizations, 1,121 are in acute care and 590 are in intensive care.
More people were released from isolation in the last 24 hours than died, with 71 people released from isolation. Overall, at least 1,432 people have been released from isolation.
The most deaths are in people 80 years of age and older. There has not been a death in someone younger than 20.
In a press conference Wednesday, Hogan said that approximately 46 percent of deaths are nursing home residents and staff.
Frederick County has at least 42 deaths among nursing home residents and the death of one staff member. However, nursing home data is only released once a week on Wednesday, so updated information is not yet available.
There are cases, as well as deaths, among residents and staff members of at least 11 nursing homes in Frederick County, according to the state data.
(7) comments
For the flat earth crowd: there's a Reopen MD protest this Saturday which begins in Frederick. Please attend.
Do those who plan to protest against gov't imposed restrictions also protest storm advisories, blizzard / tornado / hurricane warnings and evacuation orders, shelter-in-place orders due to natural or man-made disasters, "caution signs" and all other things selfish people rage against due to the severe oppression of it all?
The bleach and uv will set them free!!
Will there be a “Breaking News” headline for the 30 million unemployed due to this so-called pandemic? Oh, and the 30 million doesn’t include the self employed or the estimated 12 million who have tried to file for unemployment but were unable. When this BS is over, many people will look back on this lockdown with a sense of embarrassment (think of those goofy hospital TikTok videos). Those who lost their savings or their livelihood will look back with a sense of betrayal.
Street92
You will never see that headline! For those with Federal, State, local government pensions, cushy golden parachutes pensions from the private sector, those who
have Social Security, those who that have the privileges' of teleworking not afraid of losing their income this pandemic is just mild inconvenience in their daily life. But for the self employed, single mothers, single fathers, children, private business owners, those who must provide food for their families from income they receive on a daily basis, those who don't have the privilege of internet access or even a computer, these people are the real headlines of this pandemic. But you can find the financially secured people all day everyday on these forums complaining about the problem and not giving one dime to help the solution.
As well as the ultra rich that benefit. Where are they? Smell what you shovel, op.
I guess it wasn’t a hoax.
Maybe the ‘leader’ should have responded faster.
The 30 thousand, 1/5th of the of the employees in America are out of work, the numbers have been all through the press, 3.5 million added to the unemployment rolls from last week. Even Fox News reported, but you’re right. There many who can’t apply for unemployment. It’s even worse.
60 thousand confirmed deaths in 6 weeks, definitely undercounted. But to suggest a world pandemic is BS is simply in accurate, especially since 185 nations have been affected.
Is the whole world conspiring against Trump? Can’t he find a friend? He must be the most unpopular person in the world.
