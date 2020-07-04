As coronavirus numbers are surging in more than 30 states, Maryland remains one of the few with a decreasing or similar number of new cases every day. On Saturday, 380 new cases were reported statewide, and 26 were reported in Frederick County.
This is a decrease from Thursday and Friday, when Maryland reported more than 500 new cases each day, breaking a streak of days in the range of 300 to 400 new cases.
Hospitalizations fell by 12 in Maryland to 410, reaching the lowest number the state has seen since April 3.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations increased by one in Frederick County. Five hospital beds in the county are currently being used for COVID-19 patients, none of which are ICU beds.
The positivity rate, which indicates what percentage of people are tested for COVID-19 over a seven-day period receive a positive test result, has been falling at both the state and county level. The county has reached a new low of only 2.73 percent and Maryland has a rate of 4.87 percent.
Testing is still free and available to anybody who would like to be tested in Maryland.
Maryland reported 12 new deaths on Saturday, while Frederick County reported one, bringing the county's death toll to 113.
Social distancing, avoiding crowds and wearing masks are still being encouraged by County Executive Jan Gardner and Gov. Larry Hogan.
