Nearly all of Frederick County's deaths from COVID-19 were residents at long-term care facilities.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, 54 residents at long-term care facilities in the county died from the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The Maryland Department of Health started releasing nursing home data last week at the urging of Gov. Larry Hogan. Nursing home statistics are updated once a week on Wednesdays.
There are now 236 cases of residents and 161 cases of staff members at long-term care facilities across the county. Ballenger Center, owned by Genesis, has the most cases and deaths of the 12 long-term care facilities reporting cases.
Ballenger Center has reported cases involving 88 residents and 40 employees, with a total of 14 deaths, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Northampton Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has the second highest number of cases, with 50 residents and 18 employees diagnosed with the disease. The nursing home has a total of seven deaths.
Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center, which was the site of the first outbreak in a long-term care facility, has 12 deaths. There are 27 residents and 20 employees who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Across Maryland, deaths at long-term facilities account for 59 percent of the state's death toll from COVID-19.
There are now 1,338 deaths in Maryland from the disease, an increase of 48 in the last 24 hours. That is a smaller increase than Tuesday, which saw 74 deaths reported.
At this point, more people have died from COVID-19 in about two months than died from Alzheimer's Disease in all of 2018, according to the Maryland Vital Statistics report. The 2018 report is the most recent. In 2018, Alzheimer's was the seventh leading cause of death in Maryland.
Of the 1,338 deaths, 72 do not have county data available. This likely includes several cases in Frederick, Howard and Carroll counties, where the local health departments consistently report higher death tolls.
This is likely because the state health department waits for a complete death certificate before publishing a death by county, Maryland Department of Health spokesman Charlie Gischlar previously told the News-Post.
The Frederick County Health Department publicly reports deaths after hearing from a facility or family that a person it was tracking died, said Rissah Watkins, director of planning, assessment and communications.
Hospitalizations also saw a smaller increase compared to Tuesday. There are 14 more hospitalizations, making the total 1,707. Of the hospitalizations, 584 patients are in intensive care.
There have been 1,903 Marylanders released from isolation, an increase of 93. The number of people released from isolation reported Wednesday is more than the reported deaths and new hospitalizations combined.
Overall, cases in Maryland increased by 1,046, which broke a four-day streak of the number of new cases decreasing. At least 28,163 Maryland residents have been diagnosed with the disease.
That means at least 28,160 people were diagnosed in two months, since the first three cases were announced.
And while cases continue to rise each day, Maryland and county health officials say increases are, in part due to increased testing. Dr. Randall Culpepper, deputy health officer in Frederick County, previously told the News-Post that the social distancing measures and stay-at-home order is working as the curve has been flattened in the state.
Gov. Hogan will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. today to update the state on the COVID-19 response and recovery plan. State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon will be there, indicating an announcement on schools will likely be made.
(3) comments
And while cases continue to rise each day, Maryland and county health officials say increases are, in part due to increased testing.
This detail seems to get ignored or not mentioned in the media.
Researchers are saying this virus was in the US as early as November, first official US death due to COVID was traced back to early February but with more data coming out each day I'm sure it was well before that. Remember the US only shut down travel from China in late January, and that wasn't even all travel. US didn't shut down travel from Italy until March and the virus was in Italy in December. If we had enough antibody testing I wouldn't be surprised if 1/4 or more of the US population has had virus in their system at some point. The good news is the mortality rate would be at around the number the flu is, but the bad news is COVID is just much much more contagious than the flu.
More proof from NY that lock downs aren't preventing infections.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8293417/66-New-York-coronavirus-hospitalizations-people-staying-HOME.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.