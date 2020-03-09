While six cases of the new coronavirus disease have now been confirmed in Maryland, Frederick County’s top health official says the risk of COVID-19 in the state is still considered low.
The six cases — four in Montgomery County, one in Prince George's County and one in Harford County — were travel-based, which means there is no evidence that the disease is spreading from person to person or spreading with unknown origin in the state.
Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced via Twitter on Monday evening that a resident in the county tested positive for COVID-19. Gov. Larry Hogan announced via Twitter that the sixth case was also travel-related and that there was no immediate concern about public exposure.
The number of positive cases is likely to change, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner said in a Monday afternoon press briefing. As of Monday night, there were no positive cases in Frederick County, Gardner said.
And while the county executive held the briefing after positive cases were announced in the state, she and other county officials have been monitoring the disease for weeks, she said.
In Frederick County, there are no plans to cancel any large gatherings or meetings, Gardner said.
The county can also draw on reserve funds if necessary.
Those older than 60 might want to stay home and be prepared to stay indoors for some time.
“Otherwise, I think people should go about life as usual,” Gardner said. “Send your kids to school, unless they're sick. Go to work, unless you're sick. And stay tuned for more information because it is a dynamic situation, and we will continually update people about it.”
Residents are encouraged to plan and prepare in case there is the need for quarantine measures, said Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick County health officer. This includes having pain relievers, alcohol-based sanitizer, thermometers and tissues. General guidance also includes having enough nonperishable food for two weeks.
Currently, the county is in containment phase, meaning they are preventing cases as much as possible. If community spread, where cases of unknown origin begin to surface in the county, the county would start with mitigation plans, trying to slow and decrease the spread, she said.
Frederick Health Hospital is ready should a patient test positive at the hospital, said Dr. Manuel Casiano, chief medical officer. The hospital has not yet seen any patients presenting with the new coronavirus disease.
They have been planning for infectious diseases since the Ebola outbreak in 2014, which includes holding drills.
“We feel confident in our ability to handle this current COVID-19 problem,” he said.
Right now, the guidance for testing is still limited to those who have symptoms and traveled or had exposure to someone with COVID-19. Tests are also authorized for those with symptoms and no other cause, such as the flu. Trips to the hospital should be left for those who are getting worse or having trouble breathing.
“There’s no reason to go to the emergency department because you have the sniffles and want to get tested,” Casiano said.
Those who call 911 will be screened as well so that paramedics and emergency management services are protected, Gardner said.
The COVID-19 situation is “dynamic,” said Jack Markey, director of the county’s Emergency Management Division.
It could be months or years before the situation begins to resolve, he said, noting it takes a while to produce a vaccine.
Markey also highlighted the community working together to prepare.
“This is not a government problem,” Markey said. “This is a problem where government has a leadership role.”
Frederick County Public Schools is also preparing with an updated pandemic plan, said Superintendent Terry Alban. If the risk changes from low to high, that plan will change.
“It’s a dynamic plan because the information changes daily,” Alban said.
Unless children are sick, they should come to school. Right now, it’s business as usual. And because school is a place to learn, educators are teaching students preventive measures.
“Our students are probably getting very tired of singing 'Happy Birthday' as they wash their hands,” she said.
State response
Hogan announced that all out-of-state travel has been canceled for state employees.
The governor also advised residents over 60 and those with underlying chronic health conditions to stay home as much as possible and avoid crowds and large gatherings. Those not in the two groups can still go out and be in public places, he said.
“This problem continues to escalate rapidly. Information is changing, not only on a daily basis, but on an hourly, almost minute-to-minute basis,” Hogan said.
The first three positive cases in Maryland, a couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s, were linked to a cruise on the Nile. The new cases announced Sunday night, a Harford County woman in her 80s and a Montgomery man in his 60s, were also linked to overseas travel, Gov. Larry Hogan previously said in press conferences.
The woman contracted the disease while traveling in Turkey, Hogan said in a press conference Monday.
“This appears to be the first case of COVID-19 anywhere in the world to be associated with travel to Turkey,” he said.
The man contracted COVID-19 while traveling in Thailand and Egypt. He was briefly hospitalized but has been released, Hogan said. Neither case caused concern about public exposure.
The Maryland Department of Health is monitoring six other people who were on the same cruise ship on the Nile as the first three positive cases but on different dates. Of those six, two are experiencing symptoms, Hogan said.
An additional 12 Maryland residents were on the Grand Princess cruise ship docked off the coast of California. None of them are showing symptoms.
Maryland residents on the cruise ship will start disembarking Tuesday and be sent to military bases in Georgia and Texas, where they will be isolated and monitored, Vice President Mike Pence said at a press conference Monday.
All speakers at Monday's press conference in Frederick emphasized getting information from reputable sources, like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the local and state health departments. Alban said that information about school closures should come from the school system and not a friend’s Facebook page.
(3) comments
It is good to know the county is planning and is as prepared as possible. There is a lot of uncertainty about how bad this will get.
I am glad Jan is taking this serious and doing what is necessary to keep the infected numbers down. We are blessed to have a great CE.
"The number of positive cases is likely to change, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner said during a Monday afternoon press briefing. "
WOW, such an astute observation from our chief political leader. I wonder what she will come up with next?? Maybe it will be the idea that it gets dark when the sun goes down. 🙄
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.