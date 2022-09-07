Updated COVID-19 booster shots are now available in Frederick County, the local health department announced in a press release on Wednesday.
The updated shots — authorized by the Food and Drug Administration on Aug. 31 and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sept. 1 — can be administered to people at least two months after they completed their primary vaccination series or received their first booster shot.
People 12 and older can receive an updated Pfizer shot and people 18 and older can receive an updated Moderna shot.
The updated doses contain mRNA from both the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 strains to help boost immunity to the variants that are now circulating, according to the release from the Frederick County Health Department.
The health department began offering the updated booster on Wednesday at 585 Himes Ave, and will continue offering the shot throughout the rest of this week and next.
As of about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all 70 appointments for the Moderna shot were booked, and nearly all of the 143 appointments for the Pfizer shot were booked, health department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins said.
Appointments are required to receive the shot. To make an appointment, visit frederickcountymd.gov/covidvaccine.
There will be a vaccination clinic specifically for the updated booster shots from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 at 585 Himes Ave.
COVID-19 vaccines are free and insurance is not required. The health department asks that people avoid arriving more than 15 minutes before their appointments to help avoid long lines.
People with COVID-19 symptoms or who are waiting for COVID-19 test results should not come to a vaccination clinic, the health department said in the release.
