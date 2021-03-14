One-fifth of Frederick County’s population has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the latest local figures showed Sunday, while more than 11 percent of local residents have been fully inoculated.
Approximately 20.5 percent of the local population, or 53,178 people, had received the first dose, up from 17.8 percent last week, according to Frederick County’s website.
Those that have received the second dose comprise about 11.3 percent (29,312 people) of the county, up from 10 percent the week prior.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) tweeted Sunday the state is now averaging 42,705 doses per day, with 1.87 million doses administered across the state. About 21.4 percent of Marylanders have received at least one shot. Most Marylanders are getting the two-shot vaccine, while 48,887 people had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as of March 13, state data showed Sunday. There were 688,005 Maryland residents fully vaccinated.
The seven-day positivity rate was at 4.1 percent locally, while Maryland’s positivity rate stands at 3.73 percent, Maryland Department of Health data shows.
In Frederick County, there were 17,451 COVID-19 cases — up from 17,196 the week prior — and 278 deaths, an increase of five from one week ago, as of Sunday’s reporting. Maryland had confirmed 393,441 cases and 7,866 deaths.
Female Frederick County residents accounted for slightly more COVID-19 cases than males, at 52.2 percent, while female deaths stood at 50.8 percent.
Hispanic residents have contracted 13.8 percent of local cases, though Hispanic or Latino people make up about 10.5 percent of the county’s population, according to the most recent U.S. Census data. They represent 3.7 percent of deaths.
COVID-19 patients occupied four intensive care unit beds and 27 acute care beds at Frederick Health Hospital as of Sunday’s report. Across the state, 774 Marylanders were hospitalized.
Inside local congregate living facilities, 278 staff and 304 residents have contracted COVID-19. Forty-nine residents had died. There were no staff deaths as of Sunday.
