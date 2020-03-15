Last week, the Downtown Frederick Partnership encouraged Frederick residents to continue supporting small businesses in the community, a message that seemed to have been received Sunday as people enjoyed time at restaurants, walked dogs and sat by Carroll Creek.
Cary Plamondon was at The Tasting Room with three friends, after their plans to visit Washington, D.C., were canceled in an attempt to avoid large crowds.
Plamondon said she expects COVID-19 will impact her daily life but right now she and her friends are trying to continue to support local businesses and spend time together, something she noted was important for mental health during this time of isolation.
“We’re business owners in the community as well, so we definitely want people to be out as safely as they can be,” she said.
Precautions were still in place.
Plamondon said she and her friends were washing their hands and practicing social distancing.
As for the reaction of others amidst COVID-19, Plamondon said she’d rather be over-prepared than underprepared.
“Even though it seems at this point to be kind of overdoing it, I think we’re taking the right measures to make sure that it doesn’t spread,” she said. “None of us wants to … be the reason that somebody gets sick.”
John Mesirow also said the coronavirus had not yet impacted him personally, but was sure it would as things continue to be shut down.
Mesirow was running errands with his wife and stopped to enjoy a meal with her and their dog, Piper.
He said he noticed people avoided shaking hands and instead opted for the elbow bump.
“Lot of hand washing and Purell,” he said, adding that he himself is not a worrier and isn’t going to change much other than being safe and not spreading the coronavirus.
“I work in a small office, there’s not a lot of people so I can go to work,” he said. “I am going to take things as they come.”
Mesirow said he’s not going to panic and isn’t worried about running out of toilet paper. But he said when people get anxious, they can become irrational, which “feeds the panic.”
He also emphasized that there is more going on in the world than the coronavirus.
“We have a presidential election going on, you know, we have engagements all over the world,” he said. “It doesn’t stop just because of this. I understand this is a huge story with impact around the world but there are other things happening.”
Matthew Cherry was out with his wife enjoying downtown Frederick.
One impact of COVID-19 Cherry noted was churches closing.
“And of course, go to Costco and they’re completely out of toilet paper,” he said. “We’ve been trying to find some hand sanitizer, but that’s another thing that’s kind of disappearing.”
Cherry said he’s been washing his hands more often and “a bit more vigorously” as well as keeping an eye on the situation in New York, where he works, and in Frederick.
“It’s just basically watch and make sure you’re at least prepared,” he said.
COVID-19 has greatly impacted Mike and Debbie Carpenter, who are from Springfield, VA.
Mike Carpenter is a commercial photographer and Debbie Carpenter is a piano teacher.
“So we’re kind of on permanent hiatus until things turn around,” he said.
But in the meantime, the couple was able to visit a few places they always wanted to visit, like Frederick and Point of Rocks.
“We are very, very impressed with this waterwalk,” he said, speaking about Carroll Creek. “We intend to come back to show it to our granddaughters in a couple of months.”
Carpenter said they’re preparing much the same as everyone else, washing their hands “all the time,” avoiding touching surfaces and keeping social distance from as many people as possible.
“However, the air and outdoors is enticing,” he said.
But he added that COVID-19 is a “very serious issue” nationwide.
“I hope it’s not going to end up being the huge pandemic it has the potential of being, perhaps because we’re overly cautious in America we can maybe avoid some of it but we’re just all in all hoping that it ends as soon as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.