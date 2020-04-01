The county health department announced Wednesday that there is an outbreak of COVID-19 at a longterm health facility in Frederick.
Six residents at The Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center on North Place off West Patrick Street tested positive for the disease, including a man in his 80s who has since died, according to a press release from the Frederick County Health Department. This is the county's second death and one of 31 in the state.
A total of 10 residents have been tested, with four cases coming back negative. Of the five residents, not including the man that died, two are male and three are female. Ages range from 71 to 86 years old, according to the release. The five residents are getting treatment at the longterm care facility and have been isolated, according to the release.
The Frederick County Health Department is continuing to monitor the 98-bed facility. A liaison for the county health department brought in to respond to longterm health care facilities during the COIVD-19 pandemic toured Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, according to the release.
The center told the liaison that it had implemented heightened precautions several weeks ago, according to the release. Staff members are screened each shift, as well as outside health care personnel.
In addition to the six cases, Frederick County reported 10 new cases of the disease on Wednesday, with 18 people cleared from isolation. The county now has 49 confirmed cases. Thirty-one Maryland residents, including the two Frederick County residents, have now died from the disease, an increase of around 13 in 24 hours, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
At least five of the deaths are from a Carroll County nursing home that has also experienced an outbreak. Two Anne Arundel County residents, a Calvert County man, a Prince George's County man, two Montgomery County residents and a Baltimore County man have also died, according to the state health department.
The Maryland Department of Health reported that there were 1,985 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Of those cases, 69 have been released from isolation.
At least 19,218 Maryland residents have been tested for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, although the number does not include pending tests. Of those tests, 17,233 came back negative.
Montgomery and Prince George's counties continue to see the highest number of cases, both in the 400s. All counties but Allegany have reported at least one case.
Why wouldn’t they be testing everyone in the place?
It might behoove the FNP to run an article on how to use your hands instead of toilet paper to clean the anal area after defecating, since it looks like Dr. Dotard isn't going to get us any TP any time soon. Most of the world uses the hand method, especially Indians (all religions, not just Hindus and Muslims) and Asians. It is superior to TP in every way. It is however a bit tricky to adapt to western toilets. But it can be done and it looks like we will have to learn how. But, alas, after seeing how superior hand cleaning is to TP, many will not go back to TP. Trees will thank you. Alternatively, buy a bidet.
Thanks
Disgusting Republican senator Kelly Loeffler admits to millions MORE in stock sales after coronavirus briefing including ditching shares in retailers and buying into company that makes protective equipment as Justice Department launches Senate probe. #LockherUp
Rep. Nunes says closing schools, staying at home, wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing, etc., is all a great big overkill.
I’m satisfied how Trump is handling this crisis.
Vladimir Putin
we have made some of our own masks... with coffee filters
I'm sure those will do lots of good. [lol]
Sorry for venting, but why are we still out of masks??? How pathetic is it that we cannot get masks unless China or Russia sends them to us? Trump recommended wearing scarves. Really.
Mike Lindell (the My Pillow guy) will be making 50,000 masks per day, after converting his manufacturing facilities over. Nobody had to ask him, he volunteered.
Under armour is also making 500,000 for Maryland medical workers.. not sure what the timeframe for that production is though.
[thumbup]
That does not answer the question. How did we get into this situation? The answer is, in part, because Trump sat on his hands and along with Fox pretended that you could pray this away
Actually it's because of globalism and the off-shoring of our manufacturing sector. Things that were applauded under NAFTA and Obama famously said manufacturing is dead in this country to the great applause by his tribal members. But we can go to wal-mart and get cheap Chinese crap to our economic benefit, allowing us to be taxed more without our quality of life being affected. This, like immigration and many other issues, has existed for decades and been ignored since it wasn't a problem. Instead of blaming Trump, try to blame our federal government policies as furthered by both plutocrat-controlled parties during the majority of our lifetimes.
[thumbup]
His business is a nightmare.
Frankly if the masks meet the requirements, they can have whatever symbol behind them the manufacturer wants. I'm not going to refuse life-saving treatment from someone wearing a mask with a religious symbol or an ideological symbol on it. Would you?
I"m not a big Trump fan but let's remember that the REAL reason we don't have these things is because we were told for decades that outsourcing manufacturing to countries like China was the wave of the future. When people (like Trump) questioned the wisdom of that, they were mocked by the globalists. ...it was always a stupid idea that accounted only for the concern of maximizing profits. ...and it wasn't Trump that did that.
That is the truth jakereed, and Ross Perot warned about it back then. He was roundly mocked for saying so at that time also. Approximately half of the US drug supply (API and drug products) is manufactured in China. We haven't manufactured something as old and simple as penicillin in the US for years because it is too expensive to do so. The U.S. federal stockpile of N95 protective face masks was largely depleted during the 2009 swine flu outbreak and was not restocked by either the Obama or Trump administrations. And here we are.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] all the way up this thread. Too much truth.
I disagree. The problem has always been that companies don't care about the country or its citizens; they only want profit.
With all due respect shiftless, you definitely don't work in the private sector, nor understand commercial scale manufacturing.
There is a significant cost differential between US made products, and foreign made products, especially from China. Examine your own purchasing behavior. For example, there are two widgets, with identical characteristics and quality attributes. One costs $100, and the other costs $75. Which do you choose? On a large scale, consumers will choose the cheaper one time and again. In the OTC and generic drug markets, where insurance company purchasing power drives the cost down (you have to be on their approved list, or the purchase is not approved), if they will only pay so much for the generic, your only option is to drive down manufacturing costs, and produce where it is cheaper to do so. China. So US generic manufacturers purchase their APIs or finished goods from China, and then formulate into the finished drug, or simply epackage and relabel the Chinese-made products with US labels. Once one company does it, and develops a competitive advantage, all of their competitors, losing market share, will do the same.
And what did the government do in response to this? Be bought and allow the companies to have their way. Bush wrote NAFTA, Clinton signed it into law. Bipartisan support for unfettered greed.
Bad news abounds but the deaths from the Nursing Homes is particularly sad. My children's grandparents died recently. They cherished their last visits. How sad for the families and the victims to not be able to share that love at the end.
Sad to read, but very good reporting. Frederick County data updates regularly would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
