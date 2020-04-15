Steve Chafitz, president of e-End in Frederick, is able to pay his employees despite the company not operating during the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s thanks to the Paycheck Protection Program, a program from the Small Business Administration that allows qualifying businesses to receive a loan in the amount 2.5 times their average monthly payroll.
While many businesses have been scrambling to apply for loans, and even turning to GoFundMe for help, Chafitz found that the program was relatively easy to apply for as long as he had the help of an SBA lender like Frederick County Bank.
While e-End, which provides electronics and data recycling services, is considered an essential business, Chafitz decided to let his employees stay home since work wasn’t coming in anymore. Many of their clients are government agencies who had already canceled their upcoming service.
But he didn’t want his 20 employees to go unpaid, or to have to rely on successfully filing for unemployment. After a couple of weeks of the business not operating as usual, he heard about the PPP and decided to apply.
The one hurdle he did run into was the SBA changing some of the application requirements during the first week of April. The company had their application submitted but then had to submit another to meet the new requirements.
“One of the things that made things move quickly for us, the reason why we got the money as quick as we did, we had somebody at Frederick County Bank who was amazing, who made things work well for us,” Chafitz said.
E-End submitted its second application on Friday, April 3. By the following Monday, they had already received confirmation that they had been approved. This week, they received their funding.
In order to get the PPP loan, applicants must apply through an SBA lender. Banks can still apply to become SBA lenders.
The PPP application has to be filed through a bank, something that Chafitz thinks a lot of businesses might not know about. He said that many smaller banks are SBA lenders while larger lenders might not be connected with them.
“A lot of people try to send it in on their own, it probably didn't get reviewed properly because the bank has to do the underwriting and do a lot of stuff. I can’t thank them enough,” Chafitz said.
While the PPP is technically a loan, the SBA does not require businesses to pay the loan back as long as they use 75 percent or more of the loan for payroll. Chafitz said that he has every intention to do so and is paying his employees what they would normally make.
“That's the best thing about the PPP,” Chafitz said.
