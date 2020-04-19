Camille Weed was only two months into her Peace Corps service in Ghana when she learned that she was going to be evacuated due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“At first I was really panicked about what I’m going to do for this time now that I’m home, because it’s going to be a struggle to find a job...,” Weed said. “I’m thankful to have parents that I can live with right now, but I was fearful for a lot of my colleagues in Peace Corps that didn’t know where they were going to live.”
The typical service for a Peace Corps Volunteer (PCV) is 27 months. Volunteers who had planned on being out of the county for more than two years have suddenly been thrown back into America, without jobs and with little chance of getting one, many without health insurance or a permanent place to live.
Weed, who graduated from the University of Delaware last spring, began her service in Ghana this January. She had applied back in 2018, and was volunteering as an agriculture extension agent teaching people in her community about nutrition, gardening and women’s empowerment.
News of the coronavirus had been discussed for weeks prior, but Peace Corps Ghana had told volunteers that they wouldn’t be evacuated. Three days later, on March 16, Peace Corps announced that it would be evacuating all of its volunteers globally — something they have never done since their establishment in 1961.
Another four days later, Weed was on a plane back to America. Countries were quickly closing their borders, making the rush to get back home necessary.
“Peace Corps Ghana did a great job of trying to keep us as informed as possible, but the situation was changing so fast,” Weed said. “Every couple of hours we were getting new information.”
She said that some of her friends, who left three days after she did, had to charter a plane out of the country.
Karina Stetsyuk had to return to America close to the end of her service, which was set to end in September of this year. The Frederick native and Hood College alumna had been in Tanzania since July 2018. However, she returned to America on March 11 for a medical evacuation unrelated to the coronavirus, with intention to return.
But once she was home, she got the news that all volunteers were being evacuated. She realized that she wouldn’t be able to finish her service after all.
“It’s been really hard to tell my community I’m not coming back. It is what it is. I think we’ve kind of all come to terms and understand why this happened,” Stetsyuk said. “But it’s been hard, just to deal with it emotionally.”
Weed explained that PCV’s “end of service conference” takes place about three months before they are set to go back to America. They have plenty of time to prepare themselves for the culture shock that comes along with coming back to America after spending so long in their countries. But with only a few days to prepare to return home, Weed said that the transition was a bit disorienting, even with most of America being shut down.
Stetsyuk, who is living with her mother in Frederick, said that going to the grocery store alone was a huge culture shock for her. She hadn’t used her credit card in over a year.
Now that they’re home of the forseeable future, volunteers are wondering what to do next.
Weed wants to look for a job, but the job market isn’t exactly on her side. She isn’t sure when she’ll be able to return to Ghana, but said that she might be able to ride out a few months just staying with her parents.
However, if it’s a longer wait, she said she would consider applying to graduate school or looking for a more permanent job.
“We don’t know if that’s going to be three, six, nine months, a year, we have no idea,” Weed said. “I’m definitely looking for jobs and applying to jobs locally, but it’s just a waiting game.”
Stetsyuk doesn’t think the volunteers will be returning to their countries anytime soon, and has accepted that her time in Tanzania is over. She’s been looking for jobs, but between the large hiring freeze and taking care of her own medical concerns, it hasn’t been a top priority.
Peace Corps Volunteers are now eligible for unemployment insurance benefits, but weren’t up until a few days ago. Stetsyuk said she hasn’t looked into it, but is considering doing so.
Both Stetsyuk and Weed said that they understand why they were evacuated, and understand the Peace Corps’ decision, even if it was a difficult one.
“A lot of volunteers are just kind of upset because we were so invested in these communities and just pulled away so fast. And we built all these really, really great relationships,” Stetsyuk said. “So it was pretty upsetting, it’s not like there’s any blame towards anyone or anything like that, but it has just been a kind of upsetting and shocking experience to go through.”
