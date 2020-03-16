A person in Frederick County tested positive for the new coronavirus disease.
The person is a woman in her 30s, health officer for the county Dr. Barbara Brookmyer said during a briefing Monday morning. She personally did not travel to an area with ongoing community spread, but had contact with individuals who had, Brookmyer said. She did not require hospitalization and is recovering at home.
"Imagine it three times removed: if I’m the traveler and I infect someone else, that’s contact of a traveler," Brookmyer said after the press conference of how the spread occurred in this case. "Well, what if someone over here is inflected, they didn’t know they were in contact with someone who was sick … how often are they infecting other people and spreading it to other people? So it’s like the third [person] removed."
She added the person received the positive test from a private lab, and declined to reveal what part of the county the resident was from, for privacy reasons. The health department is still investigating the case, she said.
"Now we knew this was going to happen for the last several weeks based on what we had seen in the rest of the country and more recently in Maryland," Brookmyer said during the briefing.
This makes 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland since March 5, when Hogan announced the state’s first case of the disease.
Although Frederick County has its first case, it does not necessarily mean the risk for the county’s overall population changes, Brookmyer said in an email. Risk could depend on the details of the case.
If the person contracted COVID-19 after travel, the risk to the community is low, Brookmyer said.
But if the person does not have a history of travel, it might indicate that the illness is spreading in the community. The risk in that case would be higher, she said.
If there is person-to-person spread in the community, there could be more widespread changes, Brookmyer said. This includes canceling events and meeting, letting employees telework and other social distancing methods seen in other communities. Gov. Larry Hogan already announced several measures to encourage social distancing, including prohibiting gatherings over 250 people, closing casinos and changing how restaurants can operate in terms of how many people may be seated.
Maryland announced its first case of COVID-19 — a Prince George's man in his 60s — from community transmission March 12.
The response in Frederick County will likely stay the same as before a positive case, Brookmyer said.
“We will continue to recommend personal actions to reduce the potential to spread any infections and to reduce the potential for becoming infected, especially if one is particularly at-risk for complications,” she said in the email. “We will still be monitoring the situation and working with providers to screen their patients. If the situation warrants, we could be monitoring people in isolation, but will continue to provide updates to the community about our level of risk and recommended actions.”
The Frederick County Health Department will work with the Maryland Department of Health and follow state guidelines to monitor the person. That includes talking with the person in self-isolation a couple times a day to monitor their health and make sure they have everything they need.
Brookmyer and Gardner said during the press conference that a press conference won't be held for each new case, but added county officials will keep residents updated in the coming days and weeks.
For now, it's important for people to practice social distancing in order to lessen the impact on the healthcare system, Brookmyer said.
"It’s about flattening the curve, the fewer people we come into contact, the less the risk we will become infected, the less the risk is that we would unknowingly infect someone else," Brookmyer said. She added it's difficult to tell the difference between the flu and coronavirus.
She added Frederick County's first recorded case is a reminder that younger people are not immune, although those over 60 and with compromised immune systems tend to be at higher risk. It's important for all county residents to be vigilant and prevent the virus from spreading, Gardner added.
"It takes the public to keep the community safe," Gardner said.
Staff writer Steve Bohnel contributed to this report.
This story will be updated
(10) comments
It is absolutely inexcusable that the community was not notified before now. If this woman is already in recovery, many people in the county knew about this long before now. How can the public be sure that all of this woman's contacts were notified? What public places did she visit? Who might have been in contact with her? I am sure that there are many other cases in the county that are not identified.
frederickmom - I think you're over thinking the "recovering at home". When you're sick, you stay at home to recover. That doesn't mean that she was sick for days and is now on the upswing. It just means that she is recovering. I'm sure they annouced it as soon as they could. If you're concerned about where she visited and who she contacted, it is best to keep your family self quarantined so you don't have to stress over those things. There will be more cases. It's a matter of time.
FMH expects to have drive-thru testing in a few days.
Expects...many places are expecting a lot but won't get much.
i hope the person gets well soon but without name how do you know if you've been in contact with that person????
Deana519 - The person who has it can provide names and contact information for those she was around. The Health Department or other organizations will then reach out to them as a precaution. It's a fairly standard practice for this type of situation.
Diana519, Divulging the person's name and health status is a violation of the HIPAA regulations, and therefore cannot be done.
If they are not testing those who (1) didn't travel or (2) did not have contact with someone with a known diagnosis how will they know if there is community spread? Is a drive through testing center coming to Frederick County?
Exactly. I know several people who are sick, called health department in Frederick, and we’re excluded in testing because of not traveling, etc. I think a lot more people have it, but can’t confirm it. Numbers will increase, because testing will increase.
Get well soon.
