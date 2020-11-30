No COVID-related violations or other major issues were reported by the Frederick Police Department on Thanksgiving Eve or Frosty Friday.
The police department traditionally patrols downtown Frederick and responds to any problems in the area on the day before Thanksgiving, according to a news release. This year was no different.
“FPD carries out this assignment every year due to hundreds of people visiting downtown Frederick on the night before Thanksgiving, primarily to consume alcohol,” according to the release. “Typically, these crowds bring significant noise and disorder, and officers make numerous arrests for assaults and disorderly conduct.”
But the department didn’t report those typical crowds or problems this year. In addition to the police, inspectors from the Frederick County Liquor Board and the Office of the State Fire Marshal typically monitor bars and restaurants for overserving alcohol or crowding, according to the release.
The Frederick County Health Department was also helping with checks this year due to COVID-19 regulations, including Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order to close restaurants and bars by 10 p.m.
“There were relatively few people out and about downtown. Officers on the special assignment encountered no issues, and we received no complaints,” according to the release.
And while no compliance checks were planned for Frosty Friday this year, police reported responding to 183 calls on Nov. 27, compared to 414 on Nov. 29 last year.
FPD also reported getting no COVID-related complaints and issuing no citations for noncompliance on Frosty Friday, according to the release.
