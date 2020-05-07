Before members of the Frederick County delegation participated in a video call with Secretary of Commerce Kelly Schulz on Tuesday, some of them shared light moments with the former Frederick County delegate.
Del. Ken Kerr (D-Frederick) remarked that it must be “exciting” to be in a leadership position in a state that has “done so much well” in handling the coronavirus pandemic.
Schulz responded that she hadn’t fully “analyzed” the pandemic response yet, but added: “I always talk to my team, and I say, ‘This is a fast moving train and every day is a little bit different than the day before, but as meaningful as the day before because there’s lots of new opportunities.’”
Del. Jesse Pippy (R-Frederick and Carroll), chair of the delegation, led the meeting with Schulz along with fellow Department of Commerce colleague Rhonda Ray, and most delegation members.
Schulz said the Department of Commerce has accepted 4,763 applications for grant funding, and awarded more than $46.8 million to those small businesses. About a quarter of overall applications have been accepted, Schulz said.
The Frederick News-Post previously reported the Department allocated $50 million to that grant fund, and businesses could apply for up to $10,000 each.
Pippy said in an interview he understands the challenges of thousands of businesses applying for that grant money, and that more money might be needed for both the grant program and the loan program within the Department of Commerce, given overall demand.
Schulz said during Tuesday’s meeting it’s possible some federal funding directed to Maryland could be used for the grant and loan programs, but added nothing has been finalized.
Another challenge facing many Marylanders has been applying for unemployment insurance funds. Sen. Ron Young (D-Frederick) — while acknowledging Schulz no longer worked in the Department of Labor — asked about the status of that, as it’s his No. 1 concern among his constituents.
In part of her answer, Schulz said she thought she experienced a rough period when she was there and the federal government furloughed employees during a prior government shutdown.
“We thought that was the worst thing that could happen to unemployment insurance,” Schulz said. “That was a fraction of what they’re dealing with now over at the Department of Labor ... There is no anticipation of hundreds of thousands of people applying in a month, there’s no way to plan for that.”
Some questions dealt more with the state’s plan to reopen the economy, along with how the delegation members could assist businesses and other organizations in need during the pandemic.
Kerr asked how he and others could assist fraternal organizations and similar groups, who generate a lot of revenue through fundraising events like carnivals and chicken dinners.
Schulz said those organizations need to figure out what their “drop-dead time” is, meaning: when is the last day they can sign contracts for events and/or determine whether they can cancel them? That way, Schulz and her colleagues can figure out other possible fundraising alternatives, she said.
Schulz said she and her team have been collecting data, but that some of it may be incomplete because business grant and loan applications have some entry fields which are only voluntary to respond to, like if they are a minority-run business.
One issue, Schulz added, has been fraudulent applications, which could be innocent like duplicate ones from the same business or not so innocent, where photoshopping has occurred.
”There’s a great deal of fraudulent applications that come in, so I give a great deal of kudos to our research team,” Schulz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.