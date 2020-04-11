As some gun shops have experienced an increase in sales locally, state legislators have debated whether they should remain open at all.
On April 2, Vanessa Atterbeary (D-Howard), vice chair of the House of Delegates’ Judiciary Committee, sent a letter signed with dozens of other Democratic lawmakers, asking Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to close gun shops during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dels. Carol Krimm (D-Frederick) and Karen Lewis Young (D) were two local lawmakers that signed the letter.
Atterbeary’s letter also offered the option of making gun shops open on a limited basis by appointment only, in order to prevent large gatherings and limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Krimm said this week she thought Gov. Hogan was doing a good job, but wanted him to reconsider whether gun shops are essential businesses.
Having everyone couped up during a stay-at-home directive could lead to other issues if gun sales continue, she said.
“There are domestic violence issues, we’ve seen cases like that across the sate when we’re all indoors ... that is that type of thing that concerns me,” she said.
Lewis Young said she was concerned about reports of the lack of social distancing at some gun shops, and that gun shops were not as essential a business during the pandemic, like medical facilities and grocery stores. She noted other states, like New York, New Mexico and Massachusetts have ordered gun shops to close.
She agreed that having gun stores open on a limited, appointment basis would be a good option, but was concerned about the rush to buy guns.
“The last thing you want in a time of crisis is people to be paranoid and panicking, clearly they are stockpiling and that is dangerous,” Lewis Young said, noting the increased risk of domestic violence and suicide cases if people are isolated and have access to firearms.
On April 6, Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll) sent a rebuttal letter to Hogan, signed by the Senate Republican delegation. It noted that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) reversed course on closing gun shops and re-opened them.
Hough said in an interview this week that many farmers in his district need firearms and ammunition in order to protect their crops, especially as the weather is starting to warm.
He also pointed to federal guidelines, which have deemed that gun stores are an essential business.
“They’re just using this crisis to promote their own politics ... this [gun stores] have been deemed essential, like grocery stores and pharmacies,” Hough said. “And grocery stores don’t run on an appointment-based process ... and you’ve seen some of the big box stores take measure to slow the spread of the virus.”
Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick and Carroll) agreed that gun shops should remain open, considering the farms in his district who need to protect their livestocks and crops. He added he grew up on a farm, and his neighbor would often need to protect his soybeans from deer and groundhogs.
“We’re in spring season and ... that creates pests in the fields, and I know the DNR has supported and encouraged hunting,” Cox said. “I know the governor has maintained hunting for goods and maintaining crops are protected activities at this time.”
Del. Ken Kerr (D-Frederick) is one local Democrat who didn’t sign on to Atterbeary’s letter.
He agreed with the idea that farmers need to be able to protect their crops, but also pointed. He added not many, if any, lawmakers from rural districts signed on to the letter.
“In rural districts, there’s a different perspective … I just don’t see where guns should be a focal point to this COVID-19 crisis,” Kerr said. “Closing a gun shop is not going to provide [personal protective equipment], it’s not going to save anyone’s job, it’s not producing a ventilator. Those are the things we should be focusing on.”
“ couped up“
“Cooped up”, I presume?
