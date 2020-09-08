Pop-up dining utilizing the Market Street closure downtown will be adjusted starting Friday, according to the City of Frederick.
The new hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Pop-up dining will be offered through the end of the State of Emergency in Maryland or Oct. 31, 2020, whichever comes first.
The schedule changes comes as Maryland reported its fewest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than two months Tuesday, as the key metrics for the novel coronavirus continue to fluctuate across the state.
The number of new cases went up by 356 from the previous day, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
That’s more than 400 fewer than the number of new cases reported Monday (764) and the smallest increase in new cases since July 6 (272).
The number of new cases dipped below 400 only once since then. There were 377 new cases reported on Aug. 25.
Tuesday’s smaller rise pushed the overall number of confirmed cases in Maryland to 113,239. That includes 3,638 in Frederick County.
The number of new cases in the county went up by 16 over the last 24 hours.
There were also smaller increases in terms of the number of statewide deaths (3) and current hospitalizations (3), while the seven-day rolling positivity rate fell from 3.84 percent to 3.68 percent.
In Frederick County, where almost 25 percent of the population has been tested, the positivity rate actually climbed from 2.62 percent to 3 percent. That is the first time it has been at 3 percent or higher since July 26 (3.35 percent).
The death toll in Maryland from COVID-19 now stands at 3,663. In Frederick County, it remained at 120 for a third consecutive day.
There are 365 currently hospitalized by the disease statewide, including 102 in intensive care.
At Frederick Health Hospital, there was one COVID-19 patient in acute care on Monday.
Meanwhile, the state has conducted 2,099,562 tests since the pandemic began after conducting almost 13,000 in the last 24 hours.
More than 5,000 tests came back negative over the same span of time.
(1) comment
And to think, it seems like only yesterday the numbers were up.......oh, wait, it was yesterday.
[ninja]
