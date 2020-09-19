There were 682 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Maryland on Saturday, 139 more than were reported on Friday.
Frederick County reported 45 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday. There were no deaths reported in the county for the fourth consecutive day. Eight new deaths were reported statewide, for a total death toll of 3,732, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health.
Hospitalizations statewide fell by 23 on Saturday, leaving 324 people hospitalized. Hospitalizations also fell in Frederick County, from two people to just one in a non-ICU bed.
The positivity rate, which is the 7-day average of how many tests come back with a positive result, fell statewide by 0.14 percent, but rose in the county from 2.47 percent to 2.7 percent.
Since the pandemic began in March, 119,744 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Maryland, 3,896 of which have been in Frederick County.
