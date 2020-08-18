As Maryland continues to expand its testing for COVID-19, the positivity rate fell once again to its lowest level of the pandemic on Tuesday.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate, an average of positive results as a percentage of all tests, dipped slightly from 3.27 percent to 3.21 percent, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
It marks the 10th time over the last two weeks the state's positivity rate has reached a record low.
In Frederick County, the positivity rate increased slightly from 1.98 percent to 2.05 percent. That ranks as the seventh best percentage among 24 jurisdictions in the state, behind neighboring Carroll County (1.20 percent) and state-leader Kent County (1.09 percent) among others.
For a few days last week, Frederick County had the top positivity rate in the state, as it fell as low as 1.29 percent.
The falling positivity rate statewide comes as Maryland closes in on testing 20 percent of its population. A total of 1,167,305 Maryland residents have been tested, which represents 19.3 percent of the state's population.
In Frederick County, 20.9 percent of its roughly 265,000 residents have been tested, according to the state.
That state has now administered more than 1.6 million tests overall, including just over 16,000 in the last 24 hours. More than 9,100 tests turned up negative over that same span.
There are now 101,235 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, according to MDH. That includes 3,247 in Frederick County.
The number of new cases statewide increased by 520, a slightly larger increase than Monday, while the number of cases in the county went up by 16, one more than Monday's increase.
The death toll in the county remained at 114 for a 20th consecutive day, while it climbed by seven in the state, bringing the overall number of COVID-19 related fatalities in Maryland to 3,511.
Meanwhile, current hospitalizations across the state rose by 18 to 453 after falling to their lowest level in more than a month Monday.
However, the number of patients in intensive care dropped by four to 102, continuing a downward trend. ICU levels have dipped 35 percent since July 25, according to Gov. Larry Hogan's office.
At Frederick Health Hospital, there has not been a COVID-19 patient in intensive care since last Wednesday.
A total of 13,698 Maryland residents have been hospitalized by the novel coronavirus and 6,008 have been released from isolation since the pandemic began.
