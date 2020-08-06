Maryland maintained its momentum against the novel coronavirus Thursday, with the positivity rate and current hospitalizations falling and a smaller increase in the number of daily infections reported.
The positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests, fell to its lowest level of the pandemic in both the state (4.03 percent) and Frederick County (1.54 percent), according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Frederick County has the lowest positivity rate in Maryland among 24 counties and jurisdictions.
The record lows were reported as the state conducted almost 17,000 tests over the last 24 hours. More than 9,000 tests over that same span came back as negative.
For the second consecutive day, the state reported fewer than 600 new COVID-19 cases after a 15-day run that saw the daily number exceed that amount.
The 579 confirmed cases reported Thursday were seven more than the number reported Wednesday and raised the overall total in Maryland to 93,005.
More than 56 percent of the new cases are people under 40, according to the state.
There are 3,032 confirmed cases in Frederick County, which is 12 more than the previous day. No related deaths were reported in the county for the ninth consecutive day, while 13 more were reported across the state.
The death toll stands at 114 in the county and 3,415 in Maryland.
Meanwhile, current hospitalizations dropped by 20 across the state to 535. It marks the fourth time in the last five days that current hospitalizations have declined.
However, the number of state residents in intensive care rose by five to 139.
There were six COVID-19 patients at Frederick Health Hospital, including three in intensive care, the county health department reported Wednesday.
Since the pandemic began, a total of 12,978 Maryland residents have been hospitalized and 5,790 have been released from isolation. That’s an increase of 41 from the previous day.
