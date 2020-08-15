The coronavirus positivity rate for both Frederick County and Maryland stayed relatively steady on Saturday, with the county's rate remaining well below the state rate.
The county health department reported a seven-day positivity rate of about 1.9 percent through Saturday. The state health department reported a rate of roughly 3.4 percent.
Four more deaths due to the virus were reported statewide in the last 24 hours, but none were from Frederick County. That brings the overall death total to 3,499 statewide, 114 of which are in Frederick County.
Currently, there are five coronavirus related hospitalizations in the county, whereas 460 Marylanders are hospitalized statewide. The state reported 818 more cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total statewide to 99,693 since the state's health department started collecting data.
In Frederick County, 23 more cases have been reported, according to the county health department. The total countywide since data started being collected is 3,196.
