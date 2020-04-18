During the night, Caroline Cole felt some cramps, not entirely unexpected with her baby’s due date days away.
Cole thought the cramps were early signs of labor. Even then, they were not too painful. So she called her doctor and asked what to look for before making her way to the hospital.
A hospital birth was always the plan, even as cases of COVID-19 started to grow in the state and in Frederick County. The disease, caused by SARS-CoV-2, did not add too much anxiety, Cole, 33, said.
She wanted to have her daughter soon to avoid the possible hospital surge expected with the virus. But, overall, she did not have increased anxiety.
That was likely due to it being her second child, she admitted. It may have been different if it was her first.
Birth is one of the things affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, for both those expecting a new child and those in the birth industry. New mothers are limited to one visitor during labor at most hospitals, including Frederick Health Hospital, meaning they can only have their partner, a doula or other support person.
Those who planned to have more than one person during delivery had to change their plans. For first time mothers, the pandemic has brought new concerns to the pending arrival of the child. And for those whose livelihood depends on helping mothers with their babies, before, during and after birth, visitor limitations have affected their source of income.
For Cole, that was not a problem, she said. She did not have a doula. She always planned to have her husband with her. But the celebration afterward did change.
Cole said she preferred a hospital birth over the possible unknowns of a home birth, especially if something were to go wrong. It was merely a matter of when they would go to the hospital, all dictated by the intensity of her contractions.
Her doctor said when the pain got more intense or lasted longer, she should start heading to the hospital. But as she went to sleep, they had begun to taper off. Until about 1:30 a.m. when she thought she might be in the early phases of labor.
She kept track of her contractions, but they did not seem to meet the requirements for going to the hospital. Until 2:30 a.m., she said.
Then she looked to her husband and said it was time to go to the hospital. Or so she planned.
“Again, they weren’t awful,” Cole said. “So I kind of thought I had time, I even thought I could go take a quick shower. And from the time I said that to him and kind of got up, all of a sudden, I, it just was so much pain ... I thought I couldn’t even get back to the bed.”
Cole told her husband to call 911, while she tried to move back to the bed. She got to the bed, and the emergency medical services personnel from the Independent Hose Company arrived around five minutes later.
They checked her, she said, and called for the delivery kit. Approximately 10 minutes later, Eliza Cole was born.
“I was so grateful that they came so quickly, that we live so close to them, to a fire station,” Cole said. “And then my husband didn’t have to be the one to do all that.”
The baby was wrapped in a towel before Cole and her new daughter were taken to the hospital. They arrived around 4 a.m.
Hospital changesIt was at Frederick Health Hospital where Cole noticed some changes. She arrived by ambulance, her husband drove separately. He was asked screening questions, she said. She believes she was too.
Once she arrived at the hospital, she was examined in labor and delivery. Her daughter was able to stay with her, as neither showed symptoms of COVID-19.
“She was there the whole time and really if we didn’t know any better, it felt like you know, very similar to my experience with my son there,” she said.
The main difference between her first and second birth experiences, at least when it came to the hospital, was the noise, she said. The first time there was more commotion, more staff. There was a birth photographer last time. She could have visitors.
This time, it was just her husband and the staff that cared for her. Cole’s parents watched her son so that her husband never had to leave the hospital. That had been the plan all along, she said. So her parents had been self-isolating in preparation.
Staff urged her husband to stay at the hospital, she said. That was a recommendation that started as a result of COVID-19, said Katherine Murray, director of Women’s and Children’s Service at Frederick Health.
Right now, with the visitation limits, the partner ends up taking on a bigger role, according to doula Brittany DeFrehn. In other cases, they may have had other friends or family, even a doula, to help support the new mother. Now they have to provide all of it.
“It’s a high-stress situation right now for families,” DeFrehn said.
Frederick Health Hospital has taken a lot of precautions to help protect expectant and new mothers, Murray said. The hospital called all of the moms planning to deliver at the hospital to tell them to come into the main entrance instead of going through the emergency department entrance.
That helps to limit their exposure to any sick patients. However, if a mother was in distress they should go to the emergency department, Murray.
The labor and delivery unit is separate from the rest of the hospital, said Dr. Kalpana Helmbrecht, Obstetrics and Gynecology department chair at Frederick Health Hospital. Inside the unit, there are special isolation rooms for any mothers with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test. Those rooms have dedicated staff caring for the mothers.
Mothers are screened, Murray said, and more recently, the hospital began testing expectant mothers, said FHH CEO and President Tom Kleinhanzl.
There are obvious changes, such as the limit on visitors, due to COVID-19, but despite the pandemic, Frederick Health aims to provide the same care parents and babies would always receive, Murray said.
That means babies stay with their mothers, unless baby or mom starts showing symptoms of COVID-19. Current research suggests that COVID-19 does not pass through amniotic fluid, but once a baby is born, they are at risk of catching the disease.
“We actually require or ... strongly encourage the mother and the baby to be in the same room together,” Murray said. “We call it complete couplet care where all the peas are in one pod. And that’s our normal operating business.”
Staff members might be wearing cloth masks, and during delivery, staff might have masks on, but that is not special to COVID-19. Laboring mothers do not need to wear masks unless they want.
Elective induction or elective cesarean sections are procedures that have been canceled as a result of the hospital’s and state’s response to COVID-19. That means there are some mothers who might be in labor at home longer, Helmbrecht said.
While there are some who might be considering a home birth, Frederick Health Hospital had not seen a switch in March, one of the high delivery months, she said.
“We do advise families that if they weren’t already planning on a home birth, that they should come to the hospital, and it’s safe to come to the hospital,” Helmbrecht said. “And they shouldn’t change their birth plan because of the pandemic.”
first-time parents in a COVID-19 worldBut the idea of taking a newborn home can be overwhelming for some parents.
There are some worried about the CDC guidelines for separation, said doula Jessica Kent. Others are scared of catching the disease.
“The not knowing is so hard,” Kent said.
William Aguero and his wife were expecting their first child as the COVID-19 pandemic began. And they were nervous.
Holly Aguero has an autoimmune disease and the medication she took made her immunosuppressed, William said. Combined with pregnancy, the Agueros began self-quarantining early on.
“I mean, just like the rest of the world, we took it pretty seriously,” he said. “But we took it 10 times more seriously because of her underlying health condition. And her number one fear in this whole thing was having our daughter and then contracting the disease and being separated.”
That meant during the last few months, those last crucial months, William said, the family avoided interactions with others. They cut themselves off from their family, friends and other loved ones in order to stay safe, instead using technology to stay in touch.
“But we almost feel like we got robbed out of that ... last part of our pregnancy that we could share with our loved ones,” he said.
Holly is a nurse, so early on, she decided to stop working to reduce her risk. William decided to work from home. They stopped going to the grocery store, instead ordering groceries through a delivery service.
Holly planned to have her mother in the delivery room, as well as her husband. Due to the visitation policies, only William could come, he said.
“It really did take a toll on her not being able to have her mother there,” William said.
That was the biggest change to their birth plan. But there were other changes. Holly labored longer at home than she might have before COVID-19. She stayed at home until she was about 5.5 centimeters dilated.
Her doctor was adamant that she stay home until she progressed far enough in labor, William said. That way they did not have to go to the hospital only to be told that she was not far enough along. Fewer times going to the hospital meant less potential exposure.
Once their daughter, Charleigh Ella Aguero, was born, William stayed at the hospital. He knew he was not going to leave, as the hospital urged visitors to stay. But he even avoided leaving the room Holly was assigned.
They ended up staying an extra day, William said. That was out of precaution on their doctor’s part. If something happened, they would have to come through the emergency department.
Coming homeOutside of the changes at the hospital, both Cole and Aguero said the days after their children were born drastically varied from their original plans.
There were no visitors at the hospital. They were not allowed.
That lack of celebration at the hospital can be tough, DeFrehn said. Besides no one in the waiting room at the hospital, parents of a newborn are strongly encouraged not to have people come over. In Maryland, visiting would likely be illegal under the stay-at-home order.
“That’s really ... a hard thing to handle for moms right now,” DeFrehn said.
The Agueros did not want a lot of visitors at the hospital, William said. But they did plan to have people visit once they were home. That did not happen because of COVID-19. Her grandparents met her through a window.
“So I mean that’s sad,” William said. “Definitely could use my mom or her mom or anybody else to come over and help us and just anything around the house or to lift our spirits ... even just get to meet our daughter.”
After the Coles returned home, they quarantined for two weeks. They had been to the hospital, and they wanted to make sure they kept others safe, just in case they had picked up something.
That meant Cole’s parents could not come over, she said.
But people have still dropped off food for them and done their best to celebrate her daughter’s birth, she said. She still feels supported.
She has a big family, all eager to meet her daughter. So her days-old daughter made her first Zoom appearance.
“There are ways to still connect, even if it’s not kind of a typical face-to-face that it would have been otherwise,” Cole said.
COVID-19 will not last forever, Cole said. Then her daughter will get to meet all of their friends and family in person.
For now, they do the best they can, she said.
And one day, both the Agueros and the Coles will be able to tell their daughters how they were born during a pandemic.
(3) comments
Congratulations on baby Eliza. Beautiful name.
Know the facts about home birth vs. hospital birth. Know your right as a women and a mother. Hospitals are for sick people and the injured. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2742137/
Know the real health risks when choosing a home birth as well. https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/labor-and-delivery/in-depth/home-birth/art-20046878
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.