Muggs Alexander, a 37-year-old Frederick County native who lives in Seoul, South Korea, shares what it was like watching the novel coronavirus spread and a global pandemic unfold. From early warnings to countermeasures, testing and more, Alexander offers a glimpse into how a nation with one of the lowest death tolls per capita handled the current global health crisis.
Q: How did you found yourself in South Korea? How long have you lived there and what do you do for a living?
I was born and raised in Mount Airy, graduating from Linganore High School. After a few years of archaeology work, I decided I really wanted to see what living abroad was like. I applied for and got an English teaching job on Jeju Island off the southern coast of Korea for a year. After that I wanted to be a teacher, but for more than English. I went back to school, got my teaching degree and license and shortly thereafter I got a job teaching kindergarten at an international school in Cairo, Egypt. After 4 years in Cairo I went to Japan for 2 years and am finishing my fourth year of teaching second grade at an international school here in Seoul, [South Korea].
Q: When were you first made aware of COVID-19?
I actually remember reading about a mysterious new virus popping up in China in early January and keeping an eye on it.
Q: Many people in the U.S. didn’t really start paying attention until late February or early March. Was it more of a pressing concern in South Korea at that time?
It became a concern in Korea around Lunar New Year. After our short break I had two to three of my 20 students not return to school (in late Januaryearly February) due to fear or because our school put them on a two week quarantine after traveling to China. Our last day of in-school classes was Feb. 21, and we have been online since then. [Wednesday] was actually my first day back in the classroom with kids.
Q: What steps did the South Korean government take in the early stages of the epidemic?
The government started educating people early and taking it seriously. There was no downplaying or acting like it wasn’t a big deal. By the time we had our first case in Seoul there were multiple tracking apps which could even show you the path an infected person had taken. Around that time people started buying masks (which is not uncommon here) and sanitizer, but there was no hoarding. The government would give warnings about travel, and then when the outbreak in Daegu hit, we were told not to travel there. If we did we were looking at two weeks of quarantine. Because Korea was so proactive, we have not had many lockdowns or closures. The Daegu area had some sort of lockdown, but I’m not very aware to what extent. In Seoul, night clubs, some bars and churches have been closed, but honestly life hasn’t been drastically different, just more guarded.
Q: What steps did you take to avoid infection? Were face masks available?
I’ve been wearing masks, always carrying hand sanitizer and trying to avoid places where the virus could spread easiest: large gatherings, bars, clubs, buffets, etc. Face masks have pretty much always been available. When they started to become scarce, the government put in a distribution system. You could buy x amount of masks on certain days at security locations based on your birth date, I believe. I think national healthcare covered them. [The government] even worked with the local mapping app so we could see exactly where to go to buy masks. The emergency alert SMS system would also tell us when and where we could get extra masks. The government is also providing a number of free masks for foreigners like myself who have international insurance instead of the national.
Q: What has testing been like in South Korea?
Testing has been pretty widespread since this started. If you had symptoms there were a number of places you could go to get tested. If you were positive they would take you to one of a few hospitals dedicated to COVID-19. I haven’t heard of any testing shortages. There have even been kiosks for testing in some public areas. In order for my school to bring students back to campus we have been having our temperature taken daily for two weeks or more and we’ve been doing daily questionnaires about any symptoms or travel. If you’ve been in Itaewon [a recent hot spot], you pretty much had to go get tested for $400, but [you] would be reimbursed by insurance or the school. If you hadn’t been to Itaewon or any of the hot spots and have shown no symptoms, you did not have to get [tested]. One day I had a very minor fever — 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit — and was told to quarantine for 48 hours from the last time I had a temperature. It went away that night with no other symptoms, so I was in the clear.
Q: As of today, South Korea has lost a total of 264 people to COVID-19, while the U.S. death toll has surpassed 90,000. How do you think the South Korean government has handled the pandemic, generally speaking?
I’ve actually been really impressed with how they’ve handled it. In all fairness I think they have had drills for this sort of thing and haven’t laid off their pandemic response team so they were somewhat ready. Also they have experienced the other outbreaks (swine flu/H1N1 and SARS) to a greater degree than most Western countries. Honestly, the only thing I would like to change is the amount of emergency alerts we get. It’s been two to 15 per day telling us precautions (washing hands, wearing masks, avoid travel to certain areas) but it also tells us when they’ve mapped the travel of an infected person and we can check it out to see if we’ve crossed paths. ... I’m not really sure what else they could do. Even with the Itaewon issue, in total 1985Big Brother fashion, they tracked down all of the phones that pinged in the immediate area of the infected club-goer.
Q: Based on your communications with friends and family here in the U.S., what are the biggest differences between the way the South Korean government has handled the pandemic versus the way it has been approached here in the U.S.?
I think the biggest difference is that the threat was never really downplayed here. It was treated as potentially very serious by the government from the beginning and the people responded accordingly. Because they were so proactive, we haven’t really lost any freedoms.
Q: Are you still worried about the virus? Are South Koreans?
I am not very concerned about getting the virus in public, but I do fear it in school with my students. We have over 1,500 students from K-12 so there are a lot of chances for the virus to make it’s way in and spread. We are required to take tons of precautions: wearing masks the entire time we’re on campus, kidsdesks keeping 2 metres apart, no after school activities or sports, extra hand washing, extra sanitizing of surfaces, quarantining communal books, limited [physical education], no touching, no shared resources, twice daily temperature checks, daily symptom reporting from home ... As far as the local people, I think they are stabilizing. When I go for a run or hike there are still tons of people out, just wearing masks and trying to keep 2 metres distance (usually unsuccessfully). Of my 20 students, only two did not come back today and that was because of restrictions from their embassy. I think most parents just want to get the kids out of the house and feel like our school and the government have both taken precautions to keep kids safe.
Q: South Korea is being touted as a success story during this pandemic. If you could impart a message to the people of Frederick County about your experiences and the steps you and others in South Korea took to keep cases limited, what would that message be?
Take things seriously, listen to the people that know what they are talking about — [Dr. Anthony] Fauci and the CDC — and try not to see this as a challenge to the freedoms of America but rather a time of austerity that we need to work together to get through. A pandemic should really never be a bipartisan issue.
