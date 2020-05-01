A group focused on reopening Maryland will begin a rally Saturday morning in Frederick.
Reopen Maryland previously had a rally in Annapolis, to signal to Gov. Larry Hogan they wanted the state to reopen. Saturday's event will be an in-vehicle rally that travels from Frederick to Salisbury. The group will be stopping in Kent Island for lunch at a restaurant that is offering specials to rally goers.
The route is purposeful, according to Paul Brockman, a spokesman for the group. They hope to illustrate that "Maryland is not all the same."
"There's a whole lot less cases of the virus in western Maryland and that's what we're showcasing with Frederick, from Frederick on out... and the same thing down on the shore and in southern Maryland," Brockman said.
The rally will leave the Francis Scott Key Mall at 10 a.m., following a speech by Del. Dan Cox at 9:45 a.m. The day will end with an address from Congressman Andy Harris.
Reopen Maryland estimates 1,500 cars were in attendance at their Annapolis demonstration. They're expecting Saturday to be bigger.
Maryland's unemployment program is, indeed, "an unmitigated disaster." I got on it this morning to look into whether or not my wife could apply for the month that she's been off work for an illness, and this is one of the first things that came up:
"The Maryland Department of Labor’s Division of Unemployment Insurance sincerely apologizes for the difficulties surrounding applications for unemployment insurance benefits. The launch of the new online BEACON One-Stop application was intended to offer Marylanders the opportunity to quickly and easily file all types of claims and weekly certifications entirely online 24/7. The launch of the site has clearly fallen short.
We will be taking the application down nightly between the hours of 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. to perform maintenance and resolve any ongoing technical issues. While the website will be unavailable to customers during those early morning hours, this time was selected to impact the fewest number of claimants possible."
Fortunately, through an extended phone call, she was able to get her questions answered and a claim filed for consideration. The little blue libs down in Smurfville, aka Annapolis, are an embarrassment to politics. We would like to get a couple of our deck cushions reupholstered, and we have a man who does quality work who runs his business out of his house right here in town, and to take the cushions to him would involve just he and myself. But noooooo, he's "not essential" so he's closed right now, and I'm sure he's hurting. Hogan could have thought this all through better than he did.
