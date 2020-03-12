The American Red Cross was encouraging healthy people to donate blood in order to stave off shortages as more cases of the novel coronavirus continue to crop up across the country.
The nonprofit charitable institution posted a statement on its website earlier this month indicating that while the spread of COVID-19 cases may lead more people to self-quarantine or avoid public gatherings, blood transfusions will still be needed for other cases and thus blood donations were a priority. While the statement emphasized that there was no evidence to suggest that the novel coronavirus can be transmitted through a blood transfusion, the agency stated it was still taking several precautions for donors in light of concern over the virus' spread:
Anyone who has traveled to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea was asked to wait at least 28 days after their return to donate blood.
Anyone diagnosed or suspected to have COVID-19, contact with a person who has the virus, or is suspected to have it should wait 28 days before making an appointment to donate blood.
Anyone else was strongly encouraged to set an appointment to donate blood by visiting the nonprofit's website, www.redcrossblood.org. The release also sought to assuage additional concerns by pointing out the numerous sanitation practices and other safeguards in place at local blood donation sites.
