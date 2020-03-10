Visitors hoping to spend time with a loved one at Country Meadows Retirement Communities will first need to be screened.
Country Meadows has limited all prospective visitors to one entrance, which allows staff to question those wishing to visit about their travel history and health, said Carol Ditman, executive director. The screening is just one way the retirement community is trying to limit the spread of the new coronavirus disease.
Being more cautious about visitors is a step that retirement homes such as Country Meadows and senior facilities are doing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Frederick County Health Department released new guidance for people at higher risk — those 60 and older and those with chronic health conditions — on Tuesday. The guidance follows Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement Monday afternoon that those 60 and older should consider staying home and avoiding crowds.
In its guidance, the county health department suggested posting signs to tell visitors not to enter if sick, offering alternative ways for people to access services and being vigilant about preventing COVID-19 from entering their facilities.
Those 60 and older should also make sure they have enough nonperishable food, prescription medicine, pain relievers and household items to allow them to stay home and be quarantined if necessary.
People 60 and older should also avoid those who are sick, avoid crowds as much as possible, avoid cruises and nonessential air travel and wash their hands often. They should also stay in contact, via phone or email, with family and friends. Those younger than 60 should make sure to check on their loved ones, friends and friends.
Some assisted living centers and retirement homes, such as Country Meadows, are screening visitors. Country Meadows is also encouraging residents to be diligent about hand-washing and avoid handshakes and hugs. Those who may have symptoms should stay in their rooms, Ditman said.
“I think it is a little more heightened awareness, but otherwise it’s the same protocol,” she said.
Country Meadows has also canceled brunch and a support group, although entertainers are still allowed as long as they pass the screening, Ditman said.
Genesis Ballenger Creek is also using patient, employee and visitor screening, spokeswoman Lori Mayer said in an email.
Edenton Retirement Community is also limiting people based on potential symptoms, travel and exposure to someone with COVID-19, said administrator RaeAnn Butler.
The retirement community canceled an entertainer and outings, Butler said.
“We need to keep our residents and staff safe,” she said.
Hogan announces ninth case
The focus on people 60 and older is because the disease tends to infect them more than people under 50 or 60. The fatality rate is also higher for people older than 60, with 80 as the average age of death due to COVID-19.
Cases in Maryland also tend to reflect the age trends.
Maryland is shifting toward mitigation, where the state tries to slow the spread of the disease, Hogan said at a press conference Tuesday.
“Federal health officials continued to stress that as we begin to expand testing, we should expect that the number of cases will continue to dramatically and rapidly rise,” Hogan said at the press conference.
Based on guidance from the Maryland Department of Health, nursing homes should restrict visitors and stop international travel for staff, Hogan said. People should be monitored if they recently traveled or were in contact with someone with COVID-19.
Any staff at a nursing home or health care center who has symptoms should immediately stop working, put on a mask, go home and self-quarantine, the governor said.
This is an all-hands-on-deck government approach, Hogan said, before cautioning that it would get worse before it got better.
The governor previously announced that state health insurers would waive costs associated with the coronavirus testing and allow prescriptions to be refilled in advance. Vice President Mike Pence announced Tuesday that all major health insurers would waive costs for testing and treatment associated with COVID-19.
