The Reverse Job Fair planned for March 24 has been postponed. The event planned by Community Living Inc. and several other agencies benefiting people with disabilities will flip the script on the traditional job fair and allow individuals to market themselves to potential employers with visual résumés and elevator pitches.
Randy Kiser, senior business development manager at Community Living, said that the event will be planned for either April or early May. A new date should be determined in the next week or so.
