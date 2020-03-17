Rosemont officials have canceled their meeting scheduled for March 23 amid coronavirus concerns.
Burgess Tom Watson and town commissioners were scheduled to discuss the village budget at that meeting. Rosemont is expected to collect $72,327 for fiscal 2021, a bump of more than $5,000 from the current fiscal year.
"When the governor closed off the restaurants and bars ... I just figured it would make sense to not have the meeting, it’s a state of emergency with the state and I guess we just need to comply," Watson said.
Town officials discussed via email the need to spend more money on speed enforcement in the village, especially along Petersville Road, the main road that runs north-south through Rosemont. Given the budget is approved at a June meeting, officials will increase spending in that area from $15,000 to $20,000.
Given road work in the area, traffic has increased "exponentially," on Petersville Road, Watson said.
Bulk trash pickup is still scheduled for April 17-18, Watson said. No tires, batteries or hazardous materials will be collected, he added.
Rosemont's next meeting is scheduled for June 1, when officials are to decide whether to approve a budget.
