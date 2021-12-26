More than one local business owner in downtown Frederick described their brain as “fried” Sunday afternoon as the frenzied holiday shopping season drew to a close.
But despite their exhaustion, a groundswell in customers between Thanksgiving and Christmas also had many celebrating — with some even reporting record-breaking sales and revenue.
Nationwide, holiday sales rose faster than they have in 17 years, the Associated Press reported Sunday. This trend played out even as the new, highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus whipped through the country and supply chain disruptions kept certain items off shelves and bumped up the prices of others.
In Frederick, business owners said they have the weather to thank for their holiday sales boon; there hasn’t been a big snowstorm yet this season, nor have there been many days dampened by sleet or heavy rain. Sunday afternoon saw highs of 58 degrees Fahrenheit — unseasonably warm for December.
But even more importantly, they said, folks living in the city and nearby seem to have prioritized shopping locally.
“It really feels like this is the year small retail has been rediscovered,” said Paul Thompson, owner of the East Patrick Street gift boutique, Ec’clectibles.
Sales at the shop — which peddles a wide selection of jewelry, ornaments and other items — have been “outstanding” this month and last, Thompson said Sunday. Depending on how this week goes, he added, they might even break an all-time record.
Thompson’s boutique wasn’t immune to the supply chain issues that affected big box chain stores. But unlike those sorts of retailers, he said, Ec’clectibles was able to pivot and find new, unique pieces to add to its inventory.
During the shop’s 19th holiday season in downtown Frederick, Thompson said lots of his regular customers stopped by, some for the first time in two years. He also saw many out-of-towners — which he credited to what the city has done to attract visitors.
“The word is out that Frederick is the place to spend a day,” he said, specifically referencing Carroll Creek’s maritime light-up display and the town’s many breweries and distilleries.
Outside The Kitchenette on North Market Street, a message written on a small chalkboard greeted customers: “Shop here or we’ll both starve!”
Marién and Tom Hornyak — the husband-and-wife team that owns the kitchen supply shop — need not worry: the business saw record-shattering sales and revenue this holiday season, Marién said Sunday. They sold some 600 cookie cutters between Thanksgiving and Christmas and their entire stock of microplane zesters.
The Kitchenette has also been affected by supply chain disruptions; as of Sunday, Marién and her husband were still waiting on a textile order they placed Oct. 23. Even so, they’ve seen a flood of customers, which Marién thinks is partly due to the increased interest in cooking prompted by the pandemic.
Though Marién and Tom have been doing business in Frederick for about five years, this marked the first holiday shopping season for city newcomers Augusta Rose and Chappelle Candle Co. Staff at the two boutiques — located a minute's walk away from each other on East Patrick Street — said it was a success.
Amira Chappelle, owner of the hand-poured candle shop, which opened in October, said customers stopped by to pick up gifts for Christmas games like Yankee Swap and White Elephant, as well as more personalized presents. One person she ran into told her they wound up keeping two of the candles they originally bought as a gift for someone else.
Meanwhile, during the week of Christmas Eve, Augusta Rose sold twice its typical weekly sales, said store manager Lane Bielski. The apparel and home decor shop — which opened over the summer — will be offering discounts through January to move through what remains of its holiday inventory.
Down the road, Dancing Bear Toys and Gifts saw more sales this holiday season — and the rest of 2021, in general — than it has in 21 years of business, said Tom England, who owns the shop with his wife, Marlene England. It surpassed even 2019, the shop’s previous best year on record.
Earlier this year, England had a hunch the pandemic would affect his ability to replenish the shop’s inventory and stocked up “like you wouldn’t believe.” It didn’t take long for him to feel grateful he acted on his “very lucky prediction” — by September, he was hearing from vendors about how they had been impacted by the supply chain disruption.
His inventory got him through the holiday shopping season, but by Sunday, his store’s 2,000-square-foot storage space was empty, he said. Everything left in stock was out on the floor.
Curious Iguana, the book shop Marlene and Tom run around the corner from Dancing Bear, also saw record sales this holiday season. That’s a big thanks to the store’s excellent staff members, Marlene said — she and her husband employ passionate readers who give great recommendations.
And of course, Marlene and Tom said, it’s a big thanks to the people of Frederick, who shopped locally this holiday season.
“From our entire staff, thank you so much for the support,” Tom said.
