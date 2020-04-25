Richard Holter Sr. had a great smile.
He loved nothing more than to be surrounded by his family. He would sit back and drink it all in, his son, Rick Holter Jr. said. He was an overall positive person.
And Holter Sr., who went by Dick, loved the Maryland Terrapins. Holter Sr. and Holter used to go watch the basketball team play in the championship tournament. Over the last few years, when Holter Sr. had more trouble traveling, Holter would fly in and they would drive to the tournaments.
Holter remembers the drives fondly as he had great conversations with his father. They talked about history, family history, stories he never knew.
“It was a singular experience for a son,” Holter said.
Holter Sr. had a rough six months, his son said, that involved a declining health over the past year. By April 9, he took a turn for the worse, Holter said.
Family went to say goodbye. Holter, who lives in Texas, said goodbye through Facetime.
“And then he died the next morning,” Holter said.
Holter Sr., 92, died on Good Friday, at 3:45 a.m., the time when he would wake up as a dairy farmer, Holter said. Milking time.
The next day, tests results came back for his father. He was positive for COVID-19.
Saying goodbye from afar
On April 11, Homewood at Frederick sent out a letter saying a resident started to display symptoms on April 9 and died the next day. Holter believes the resident in the letter is his father.
As of April 11, another resident and staff members were being tested, while two employees had tested positive. An update on April 17 from the facility said multiple staff and residents are positive for the disease at the Frederick campus, as well as another. It did not say specifically how many cases are at the Frederick location.
“I wish I could report the worst is behind us, but I cannot,” wrote Homewood CEO and President Thad Rothrock. “Health officials have indicated that we are nearing the peak of this outbreak, but it may be weeks before the number of active cases declines. News reports indicate senior living facilities across our region are experiencing quickly escalating numbers of COVID-19 positive residents and employees.”
Overall, Holter said that his family thought the long-term care facility did a good job keeping them informed. His father lived there for 14 years.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic passes, Holter wants to hold a memorial service. His father had many friends at Homewood who want to be able to mourn his father and celebrate his life.
If there is an upside to the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the ability to hold a funeral for his father, it is that a memorial later on can be more of a celebration of life then a shared grief.
“So I expect that’s going to be an event that’s full of life,” Holter said.
Mourning his father looks different. Holter spoke with his father on Facetime before he passed, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented an in-person goodbye. Due to Holter Sr.’s poor health, Holter said his goodbyes multiple times before, so he had time to prepare to lose his father.
“It was just a reconnection, and final reconnection,” Holter said. “It was nice in some ways. It was the right kind of tribute for him. [… ]He's not somebody who's gonna have the kind of like, stirring final speech at the end of the movie. You know? He's gonna talk about the things he can talk about and we talked and it was kind of proper ending for the way he lived his life.”
But the pandemic took more than Holter’s final in person goodbye. It altered his grieving process. He could not attend his father’s funeral. It was just family members and a preacher for the burial. Holter’s brother sat in the car with his window opened since he was quarantining.
“And that's not a way to celebrate a life,” Holter said.
His family recorded the funeral for him, but that was not too important, as he is not overly religious, he said.
Holter could not grieve with his family. They could Facetime and call, but the in-person shared grieving was taken from the family by the disease that claimed their loved one.
“It’s horrible,” Holter said. “It just tears your heart out. [...]All of the usual rituals of grief, all the usual kind of mourning and hugging and telling tales and laughing, which is an important part of grief, you kind of don't get to do.”
He knows it is hard for those who cannot visit family while self-quarantining, even if they are close. The key is figuring out the technology and taking time to video chat with each other.
Do not focus on the stumbles or the setback, he advised. Instead, look at the bigger life and talk to loved ones about it, whether it is through a phone or video call.
“The connection is not just a physical touching,” he said. “There are ways to kind of keep that connection strong.”
Holter, a journalist for KERA Dallas, did a piece on grieving from afar. He talked about his father, his ways of grieving. He wrote that his father would have loved that people are paying attention to the numbers, as someone who followed box scores.
But everyone one of those numbers is a person, Holter told the News-Post.
“There's this fanning out from that person, there's pain, and there's family members like me, who are a thousand miles away,” Holter said. “There's just like my brother who is five miles away who still couldn't see him until that very last thing and so, you know, I really, I worry about us easing up on social distancing that's going to create other people like my dad.”
