Through a window of the Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center, Gina Bennett said goodbye to her mom.
Her mother, Carol Rogers, 71, was isolated in a room, having been diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 1. Rogers was being treated for the disease by the nursing home staff and her doctor, Bennett said, but due to underlying conditions she could not take all of the medications suggested for COVID-19.
Rogers did not want to be transferred to the hospital and only wanted oxygen, Bennett said. It was her mother’s choice. By Wednesday evening, her mother needed oxygen.
The nursing home offered Bennett the chance to gown up and put other protective gear on in order to go inside and say goodbye, which she appr eciated. She declined the offer to avoid exposure. Instead, she kept vigil outside her mother’s window. She could talk to her mother through the glass. Other family was able to Facetime with Rogers.
When Rogers tested positive for COVID-19, the nursing home staff isolated her in a private room. They hung a glove in the window of her mother’s room so Bennett could find it.
Rogers died Tuesday morning, Bennett said in an email. Her favorite aides had spent 10 minutes with her holding her hands, stroking her and saying words of comfort.
“She drew her last breath feeling the love and support of the [Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center] staff that she had come to [love] and trust,” Bennett said in her email.
Rogers is one of the nine deaths in Frederick County, and the third from Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center. Thirteen other residents and two employees were diagnosed with the disease, according to the Frederick County Health Department.
Frederick County has 292 confirmed cases, as of Friday morning, and the state has nearly 7,000.
While others have criticized the nursing home for not telling families about COVID-19 in Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center, Bennett had only praise for it.
Rogers moved to the nursing home in August when her dementia made life unsafe, Bennett said. Rogers chose the nursing home.
She liked the staff, she liked that someone sat down with her and explained dementia.
“I think it’s just important for them to have a relationship with the nursing staff to make sure they know who the people are, who treat their loved ones,” Bennett said. “Those people in those homes recognize them. When they come in, they know their name. And there’s just a relationship there because that’s where you build the trust.”
More than six months later, Bennett watched through her mother’s window as her mother was in her last hours of her life, she said. If Rogers’ oxygen tubes fell out of her nose, Bennett would call the nursing home staff, who would come in and fix it. If Rogers looked cold, they had another blanket.
Staff held Rogers’ hands, and while they were taking necessary precautions, they did not avoid her mother despite her diagnosis. It was a comfort to her daughter.
“It means the world to me,” Bennett said before her mother’s death. “She knows these people and she loves these people, and they know me and they tell her your daughter’s here because they can see me at the window so they know that I’m here.”
Bennett wanted her mother to know she was not alone. Bennett was there with her, just outside the window.
The last time Bennett had seen her mother was early March before long term care facilities stopped visitation.
“It’s difficult, you have to rely on phone messages,” Bennett said. “I will say, I did appreciate that they didn’t limit me being able to bring things to her, her favorite drinks, her favorite burger from somewhere that, you know, they still allowed me to bring those things in to her.”
Rogers was full of life. She was always teasing people, Bennett said.
“My mom never met a stranger,” she said in an email.
Bennett wants people to know COVID-19 is real, that it is not just a flu.
“It kills your opportunity to be with your loved one when they’re most vulnerable,” Bennett said. “It leaves them alone in their last moments of life when they should be surrounded by their loved ones.”
Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center collected Rogers’ personal effects and sterilized them for her daughter. Bennett said she wants to wait to pick up the rest of her belongings.
Rogers is originally from Oklahoma, which is where Bennett’s father is buried. Bennett plans to bury Rogers’ ashes next to her father once it is easier to travel.
