All Maryland Public School buildings will remain closed for another four weeks until at least April 24.
The decision was announced by State Superintendent Karen Salmon during a press conference with Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday.
Salmon said the decision was made after speaking with health experts.
All Maryland public schools are expected to begin online instruction on Monday, March 30. Salmon said she is working with all Maryland school jurisdictions to make sure they are prepared for continuity of learning.
Frederick County Public Schools began training teachers this week to provide online instruction to students in case the school closure was extended.
Frederick County School Superintendent Terry Alban told the News-Post when the closure first began that the county had been preparing for online instruction even before the coronavirus pandemic began.
“It’s not like all of a sudden in the last three weeks we said ‘Oh, we got to start developing things.’ We have things developed. ... We just have not been able to train all 3,000 teachers,” Alban said. “I still think Frederick County is leading the state in being ready to actually deliver true course material in an online vehicle.”
Salmon said one of her biggest priorities moving forward over the next four weeks is to make sure there is a level of equity across the state.
"What are the standards we really expect to have to be the baseline that everybody gets and then if other districts are able, because they can do more for remote, distance learning, they can add on to that," Salmon said. "But we want to make sure every student has the basics going forward these next four weeks."
When asked if these days of closure will be counted as full school days or not, Salmon said right now herself and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) is focused on getting instruction going.
"We're going to look at all kinds of creative solutions going forward, we may look at an extended year," Salmon said. "We're trying to get geared up to the do the continuity of learning piece first and then we'll have some time once we get that down and get to understand how effective that is then we can start planning for other kinds of things that we need to going forward."
Salmon also spoke about childcare, an issue that many parents and families are grappling with while schools are closed.
At this time, childcare centers and daycares may remain open. MSDE has also identified space for more than 1,200 children across the state who may need childcare if their parents are essential workers.
These spaces include local YMCA's, public libraries and the Maryland School for the Deaf.
Salmon said they are hoping to increase that capacity in the coming days.
Parents who are essential workers in the healthcare or emergency response industries and who are dealing directly with the coronavirus pandemic may register for childcare through the state's new free referral hotline called "LOCATE", by dialing 1-877-261-0060.
Salmon said it is too early to definitely say when schools will reopen but that herself and MSDE will be be monitoring and assessing the situation daily.
Hogan agreed.
"We're not going to send back kids to schools if things get worse...I think the decision right now is spend these four weeks trying to figure it out," he said. "We really don’t know how bad it’s going to get and how long it’s going to last...what we do know is it’s not going to be over in a matter of days or weeks."
The state had more than 400 cases of COVID-19 as of this morning, with eight being in Frederick County.
On Monday, the governor announced actions to close all non-essential businesses until further notice, and said the state would take more aggressive action to enact social distancing.
This story will be updated.
(10) comments
Mr. Hogan, you are doing a great job. Thanx, You should be President.
I staring to think like DeVos do we really need public schools?
They can sell her families Amway products.
This might be the end of public schools as we know it or at least at High School level.Currently many colleges/ universities provide on-line degrees.Why not take that concept and teach HS students via on-line. High schoolers don’t need parental supervision( one would hope) during school hours and the responsibility lies completely on the student to graduate graduate. The savings to the tax payers in school infrastructure would be tremendous. Gotta payback that 2T$ bailout someway, along with tax rates skyrocketing in the coming years.
While I think that public schools could be managed better by including online lectures, there are at least two issues that you seemed to have missed: 1) Many school topics cannot be taught online due to the need to access laboratory equipment or physical assets like musical instruments; and, 2) Remote is not cheaper because it requires much more technology so the decision to go online should not be seen as saving money.
It’s just a start, something to work on. I think the 5G network can help with the technology issue?
Obadiah Plainsmen - Many of those who get that $2T will be paying it back themselves. The money based on the individual, family or children is really an advancement on their tax refund this year. It's going to end up causing many people to owe.
The rough estimate that COVID19 will cost America Ann could add 5-7 possibly as much as 10T$ (2T included) to the National debt. But there is not much difference in being 23T$ ,28T$, 38T In debt, it’s impossible to payback. Another gift from the boomer generation to future generations.
Well shoot... I thought we were just gonna let all the old and vulnerable die so we could get back to work!
We trust all those good people will be filling the pews on Easter Sunday/
