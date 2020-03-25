More Information

Frederick County Public Schools continues to serve breakfasts, lunches and suppers to-go at 18 sites throughout Frederick County. Participants must be age 18 or under unless they are adults enrolled in an educational program for persons with disabilities. They do not have to live in Frederick County, be FCPS students or be registered to attend the schools serving meals. They do not have to be eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

Monday-Friday, breakfasts are served 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., with lunches and suppers served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the following schools:

Ballenger Creek Elementary

Crestwood Middle

Frederick High

Hillcrest Elementary

Lincoln Elementary

Monocacy Elementary

North Frederick Elementary

Waverley Elementary

In addition, starting Wednesday, the following community-based sites began serving a cold grab-and-go breakfast from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., along with the lunches and suppers they’ve been serving. Look for the yellow school buses.

Brunswick — Rite Aid Parking Lot, Brunswick Heights Shopping Center, 92 Souder Road, Brunswick

Buckeystown United Methodist Church — 3440 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick

Concord Mobile Homes Park Community — 4828 Pioneer Circle, Jefferson

Jubilee Foods — 515 E. Main Street, Emmitsburg

Heather Ridge — 1445 Taney Avenue, Frederick

Lucas Village Community Center — 111 Pennsylvania Avenue, Frederick

Max Kehne Ball Field — 1100 West 7th Street, Frederick

New Market Shopping Center — PNC Bank Location, 11717 Old National Pike, New Market

Thurmont Elementary — 805 E. Main Street, Thurmont

Walkersville — Discovery Shopping Center Parking Lot (Goodwill Store), 8425 Woodsboro Pike, Walkersville

For additional information, call 301-644-5061 or go to www.fcps.org/update.