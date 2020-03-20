A second Maryland resident has died from the new coronavirus disease.
A Baltimore County man in his 60s who had underlying medical conditions died from COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan announced in a press release Friday night.
"A second Marylander has lost his life as a result of the coronavirus pandemic," Hogan said in the release. "On behalf of our entire state, we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and to all those who loved him."
Maryland reported 149 cases of COVID-19 on Friday morning, which included a previous death in Prince George's County. Baltimore County reported 13 cases.
Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski offered his prayers to the man's loved ones in a press release.
"This sad passing is a stark reminder of the seriousness of the crisis we face, and it breaks my heart to know that this will not be the last life we lose to this pandemic," Olszewski said in the release.
He also encouraged people to practice social distancing and work to flatten the curve.
"Those failing to do their part only add to the toll this crisis will take," Olszewski said in the release. "We can save lives, but only if we take this seriously and continue to work together."
Numbers are expected to rise as testing becomes more available.
"This is a public health crisis like nothing we have ever faced before — we are all in this together, and we will get through this together," Hogan said in the release.
(1) comment
“ U.S. intelligence agencies were issuing ominous, classified warnings in January and February about the global danger posed by the coronavirus while President Trump and lawmakers played down the threat and failed to take action...”
https://bit.ly/3aOYrxK
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.