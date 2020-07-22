Senate Republicans sent a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan (R) Tuesday, asking him not to impose any more business restrictions or shutdowns amid the current stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
The letter is signed by over a dozen state senators, including Michael Hough (Frederick and Carroll). It notes that death rates, hospitalizations and positivity rates have been low in recent weeks compared to other states, and asks Hogan not to take "irrational, punitive actions," like shutting down bars, restaurants or other types of small businesses.
The senators called on Hogan to allow local health departments to shut down bars and restaurants if they are not complying with his executive orders and health guidelines, which include social distancing, capacity restrictions and requiring face coverings.
"However, in our collective experience, the establishments we have patronized or seen in our communities have been operating responsibly," the letter reads.
The letter also claims recent protests have likely led to an increase in positive coronavirus cases — and although those actions are protected under the First Amendment — they should not lead to further shutdowns, the senators argued.
Hogan said in a C-SPAN interview Tuesday that he would prefer to let individual counties and Baltimore have some local control, as Maryland is a diverse state.
"We have some very large jurisdictions, some with close to a million people in population, larger than some states," Hogan said. "Some are very urban or populated suburban, and some are rural, small counties. They have different needs. There's not a one size fits all."
(2) comments
Hopefully Hogan will not listen to the crackpots in his party.
You've done a great job so far Governor and I'll back you all the way, no matter what your decision.
