Olivia Kuehner knows missing prom isn’t the end of the world. There are bigger problems to solve when it comes to the COVID-19 epidemic.
But, like countless other Frederick County Public School seniors, she’s disappointed. Kuehner, 17, attends Linganore High School, which hasn’t yet put out a statement about prom. But seeing that school is currently suspended until the end of April, students aren’t holding their breaths.
“Personally, I don’t think it’s a competition between who has it worse, because obviously the people who are sick have it the worst. We’re all struggling,” Kuehner said. “We all have things we’re missing out on, but I think senior prom is especially important to the kids in our community because it’s such a big deal.”
Kuehner has worked at Deja Vu, the dress shop in Mount Airy, for the last three years. She helps girls find their prom dresses every year starting in January.
This year, she was excited to pick out her own dress. Since she was one of the first people to see the shipments, she picked her dress at the very beginning of the year.
Now, she’s not sure what she’ll do with it.
“Honestly, I think people will find a way to still make use of that experience, either just by taking pictures in their dresses or if social distancing restrictions have lightened up maybe have an after party like they had originally planned,” Kuehner said.
Paige Detwiler, a senior at Oakdale High School, recently bought fabric to make her own prom dress. Her grandmother is currently working on it from her home in Pennsylvania, but Detwiler cannot go and visit her, or vice versa, with the stay-at-home order.
She hadn’t made too many plans for the end of the year yet, but was looking forward to prom, graduation and an end-of-year trip with her friends.
“I’m thankful. I was having a good year, and I’ve had a good high school experience, and I’m glad our [education] system is trying to take care of us,” Detwiler said. “But it’s weird to think about how I might not get to do certain things that most people experience, like graduation or just saying goodbye to people.”
Luke Paugh, a senior at Oakdale, hoped to have one last dance with his girlfriend before graduation. He started looking at suits and planning their dinner and after-party.
Paugh said the pandemic has been especially stressful on him and his girlfriend, both of whom have disabilities.
“It’s just really hard on us because we don’t know if we have the virus and we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Paugh said. “And we were really looking forward to getting to spend our last few months with each other before we go off to college, the military or the workforce.”
With proms most likely being cancelled or postponed, many businesses that thrive off of prom season, such as dress shops and florists, will feel the effects – although many are already closed. Deanna Joseph, Vice President of On the Town Limo, said prom is one of their busiest seasons, especially since it coincides with wedding season.
On The Town Limo is still operating because they are deemed an essential business, but they have had to furlough all of their employees. She didn’t have many prom reservations made yet, but the ones she does have she’s kept, just in case.
Joseph is the prom coordinator and schedules all of the prom rides in Frederick and three other counties. She even sometimes chauffeurs proms, and always look forward to seeing the kids ready for their big night.
“If the schools somehow are able to pull a celebration for the kids, we’re still here, we are happy to provide any services we can,” she said. “I hope for their sake that they can, that they’re able to partake in senior traditions of some kind. I just feel really bad for them.”
Other senior milestones are still uncertain, such as graduation. And with most college campuses shutting down, seniors have also had a limited time to visit schools before they make a choice about attending.
Kuehner decided to go to Towson University, completely sight unseen.
“They cancelled all of their campus visits and all that stuff so the only thing I have to base it off of is the virtual tour, which is something, but it’s not great, so I had to make a decision about the next four years of my life without even being there,” she said.
Paugh said that he is enjoying his online classes so far, and is appreciative that Oakdale has given him resources and support even through the pandemic.
“I’m really happy that I have the teachers that I have who are there to support me and I’ve had many teachers support me throughout my school life,” Paugh said. “And it would really just be an honor if I get to walk across the stage at graduation and see my teachers saying, ‘We knew you could do it.’ But that may not happen.”
(4) comments
Tuscarora High cancelled their prom last week
Kids, save your mom and dad a boatload of money and skip the stupid prom. They are so funless now. So regimented and restricted. If you owe the cafeteria a dollar they won't let you go to the prom! If the principal sees you drinking beer in your back yard on a weekend, even if the principal drives drunk all the time, you won't get to go to the prom! Proms are so outdated, so 1980s, so backwards I can't understand why anyone would pay to go to one.And why does every stupid boy wear a tie that matches the girl's dress? Soooooooo 1980s.
I'd like to see another perspective in this story to include a local downtown business and their viewpoint. I'm certain TLC Bridal Boutique sells both prom and wedding dresses.
Are the wedding dresses for the girls who get pregnant on prom night?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.