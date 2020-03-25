Sheetz has raised their employees' wages by $3 per hour through April 13, according to a press release from the company.
“Our employees are the heart and soul of Sheetz and their commitment to serve our customers and communities as an essential business during this critical time has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Travis Sheetz, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sheetz, Inc. “This special compensation is just one way to express our gratitude during this difficult time.”
The company has also suspended self-serve coffee, self-serve fountain beverages, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F’Real milkshakes and self-serve bakery items. They are also routinely disinfecting high-touch areas such as door handles and gas pumps.
Sheetz is also still hiring employees and currently has 1,300 open positions across its states of operation, including several part-time and full-time openings in Frederick County. Those interested can apply at https://jobs.sheetz.com.
(0) comments
