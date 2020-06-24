For the second time in less than a week, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Frederick County fell below 10.
The Maryland Department of Health reported Wednesday there were six new coronavirus cases in the county over the last 24 hours.
The small increase was identical to the number of new cases MDH reported for the county last Thursday.
MDH also reported there were no new COVID-related deaths in the county for the fifth consecutive day and 21st time in the last 33 days.
Overall, there are 2,425 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 109 related deaths in Frederick County, according to the state.
Across Maryland, the number of new cases and deaths continued to climb higher, though not dramatically so.
MDH said there were 330 new cases since 10 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the overall total in the state to 65,337.
The number of deaths went up by 15, raising the total number to 2,978 and making it likely the state will surpass 3,000 before the end of the week.
On the other hand, the decline in current hospitalizations has stretched on for almost a month.
The number of coronavirus patients in the hospital fell by 17 Wednesday, marking the 27th straight day that current hospitalizations have fallen.
There are presently 544 Maryland residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including 213 in intensive care.
The number currently hospitalized in the state is as low as it has been since early April.
Meanwhile, a total of 4,810 from across the state have been released from isolation since the pandemic began.
(1) comment
People in Frederick and Maryland in general have been more cautious and using face masks more.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.